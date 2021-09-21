Treasury Department sanctions cryptocurrency exchange Suex

The U.S. Department of the Treasury took new action in the fight against ransomware Tuesday, slapping sanctions on a cryptocurrency exchange accused of facilitating ransom payments to cybercriminals.

The most notable measure announced Tuesday was the Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) sanction against Russia-based cryptocurrency broker Suex. The sanctions designate that U.S. companies and citizens are generally prohibited from engaging with designated entities, either "directly or indirectly," according to updated advisory on ransomware payments from the Treasury Department.

The OFAC sanctions are the first against a first virtual currency exchange. Suex has been active since February 2018 and, according to the Treasury Department, assisted cybercriminals in hiding illicit proceeds from ransom payments, as well as other cybercrimes. Cybercriminals continue to use cryptocurrency for the anonymity it provides, particularly in ransomware attacks, while exchanges or "mixers" allow threat actors to launder their illicit funds and conceal them from law enforcement.

The Treasury Department referred to virtual currency exchanges as "critical elements" of the ransomware ecosystem, which the U.S. government has been earnestly fighting against. However, combatting ransomware has proven difficult. A Treasury Department statement declared ransomware payments reached more than $400 million in 2020.

While payments continue to be made, the government has strongly discouraged citizens and enterprises from giving in to extortion demands; the stance was emphasized again in Tuesday's announcement. Aside from the substantial monetary impact, ransomware attacks have also taken down critical infrastructures like hospitals and the U.S. colonial gas pipeline.

"Virtual currency exchanges such as Suex are critical to the profitability of ransomware attacks, which help fund additional cybercriminal activity," the press release stated.

Forty percent of Suex transaction history is associated with threat actors, according to the Treasury Department.

Blockchain analysis vendor Chainalysis, which aided in the investigation against Suex, provided a transaction breakdown in a blog post. In total, Chainalysis said Suex has received more than $481 billion in Bitcoin since its start.

Nearly $13 million of the transactions went to ransomware operators including Ryuk, Conti, Maze and several others. The Treasury Department said there were at least eight ransomware variants overall.

While ransomware operators were involved in many of the transactions, the highest funds surprisingly came from cryptocurrency scams. Cryptocurrency scam operators received more than $24 million, including "the fraudsters behind Finiko, a scam that took in over $1 billion worth of cryptocurrency from victims primarily in Russia and Ukraine." Lastly, more than $20 million came from the dark web marketplaces.

In its blog, Chainalysis emphasized the significant impact that would result from taking down the exchange.

"Suex is one of the biggest and most active of those services. Shutting them down would represent a significant blow to many of the biggest cyber threat actors operating today, including leading ransomware attackers, scammers and darknet market operators," the blog post said.