Google digs into Iran's APT35 hacking group

The Iranian hacking group that targeted U.S. politicians ahead of the 2020 Presidential elections is still actively looking to infiltrate and spy on government targets.

A report from Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) found that not only is APT35 still active in the wild, but the hacking crew has also developed some clever tricks to help it evade detection from security tools and dupe targets into handing over account credentials or installing spyware.

Presumably backed by the Iranian government, APT35 specializes in performing account thefts that enable it to spy on journalists, activists, government workers, academics and anyone else who might be of interest to the regime. The group burst onto the scene in 2017, but only made headlines three years later when they attempted to steal accounts belonging to members of the Trump campaign.

According to TAG researcher Ajax Bash, one of the group's more novel techniques is abusing an API for messaging service Telegram. By way of automated bots and notifications, the attackers are able to know when a possible phishing target has landed on one of their pages, as well as basic information about the user's device.

"The attackers embed JavaScript into phishing pages that notify them when the page has been loaded. To send the notification, they use the Telegram API sendMessage function, which lets anyone use a Telegram bot to send a message to a public channel," said Bash, who also noted the bot has since been taken down by Telegram.

"The attackers use this function to relay device-based data to the channel, so they can see details such as the IP, useragent, and locales of visitors to their phishing sites in real-time."

Another trick the hackers like to use is spyware disguised as a VPN application. These applications, designed to resemble legitimate VPN services, have been submitted to app service like the Google Play store.

Unlike the crew's targeted phishing attacks, the VPN scheme is more of a spray-and-pray aimed at the general public in hopes that some of those who install it will also happen to be government surveillance targets. However, because VPN services are considered essential for activists and government opponents' regions such as the Middle East, a phony application would have a high likelihood of at least some success.

Even the group's phishing pages have become sophisticated and difficult to spot, according to Bash. By taking over neglected pages, such as those on university websites, and converting them to resemble login services for the target's preferred email provider, the attackers are able to harvest not only user names and passwords but also collect the two-factor authentication codes services use to verify logins.

"Credential phishing through a compromised website demonstrates these attackers will go to great lengths to appear legitimate," Bash explained, "as they know it's difficult for users to detect this kind of attack."

To protect against the group's attacks, TAG recommended that administrators keep an eye out for indicators of comprise as well as any notifications that accounts on a domain have been identified as targets. Google said that it also notifies users when it believes their accounts are targets of APT operations.

Bash said Google has sent out 50,000 such warnings already this year, which a nearly 33% increase from the same point in 2020. But he said this year's increase is a result of blocking "an unusually large campaign" from a different nation-state threat group – APT28, also known as Fancy Bear. APT28 is known for several high-profile attacks, including the 2016 breach of the Democratic National Committee.