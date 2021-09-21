3 components to consider when selecting an MDR service

As cybersecurity threats grow, security teams across the world are struggling to keep pace. An average security operations center receives more than 10,000 alerts daily. This number can be so overwhelming that many SOC teams triage less than half the alerts they receive.

Most SOC teams also lack the time or expertise to conduct a full incident analysis, which leads to poor responses and ineffective recovery. Due to these challenges, many organizations are turning to managed detection and response (MDR) services to help them hunt, mitigate and contain cyberthreats.

The importance of MDR MDR is a new and fast-growing service within the cybersecurity industry. The MDR service market is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2025. According to Gartner, 50% of organizations will use MDR services by the same year. This rapid growth is due to MDR's ability to address the most urgent challenge facing cybersecurity teams in organizations of all sizes, across all industries: It's not a question of if you will be breached, but when. Security teams must assume their networks have been compromised; reactive detection capabilities alone won't protect an organization. A proactive plan ensures, once a security team identifies a problem, there is a quick, effective response. Adversaries operate around the clock, and there is no way to predict when an attack will happen. So, organizations should have 24/7 security operations. However, this is resource-intensive, and many companies don't have the in-house capabilities. These reasons are why companies turn to MDR services.

Defining MDR services Many different definitions of MDR exist in the industry. Forrester Research defined MDR as the "application of advanced analytical techniques, proactive threat hunting and automated response, based on escalation workflows predefined by a managed security services provider." MDR services are delivered in a variety of ways, though the industry seems to agree on the following elements as the most basic deliverables of an MDR service: proactive response

cyberthreat hunting

24/7 operations A significant gray area remains, however. Buzzwords and jargon have always existed in cybersecurity, with new technologies constantly hitting the market in response to the ever-changing threat landscape. In some ways, buzzwords are unavoidable. Those who have worked in the industry for years may roll their eyes at the ubiquitous claims of AI or the latest flux capacitor solving all our challenges. MDR may seem like the latest example. Yet, the lack of standardization with regards to terms, processes and technologies makes it difficult for organizations to assess and select vendors' services, tools or technologies. In addition, these services often turn into alert factories that further overwhelm security teams and provide little value, leaving CISOs dissatisfied with their investments and the organization no better protected than before. It's time to agree upon industry-wide standards for what constitutes a threat hunt and response, what metrics should be reported to customers, and other key measurements when it comes to MDR services.