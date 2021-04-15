5 cybersecurity testing areas CISOs need to address

In recent years, boards of directors have become more interested in understanding their organizations' level of risk and whether their CISO and security teams are doing everything they can to defend against potential threats. In fact, according to the recent Gartner 2021 Board of Directors Survey, cybersecurity vulnerabilities were identified as the second-highest source of risk for an enterprise, surpassed only by regulatory compliance risk.

With increased cybersecurity interest at the board level, CISOs must be prepared to speak with their boards regularly to communicate the level of risk their organizations face and describe the types of preventive measures being taken to reduce that risk.

The need for cybersecurity testing CISOs should communicate to their boards that, while the organization may have the right security tools in place, vulnerabilities often go undiscovered until organizations have the time, patience and resources to investigate and poke holes in their own systems. In addition, the software installed on these complex platforms and networks can be difficult to update without impacting day-to-day business. Organizations often run outdated software, which can leave holes open to bad actors. As a result, security testing is a fundamental pillar for organizations to strengthen their security posture, spot unknown threats, and defend against internal and external vulnerabilities.