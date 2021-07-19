Balancing the benefits with the risks of emerging technology

The business environment is rapidly changing and presenting new challenges for organizations to overcome. Companies face evolving stakeholder needs, uncertain economic conditions, increased regulations and many other unforeseen circumstances, such as a global pandemic.

To stay competitive, many companies are turning to emerging technologies. According to ISACA's "The Pulse: Emerging Technology 2021" survey, emerging technologies can disrupt established markets by solving a current problem or issue. However, the benefits of emerging technologies must be carefully weighed against their challenges.

Benefits of emerging technologies A well-known example of an emerging technology is AI. This technology has many facets, including machine learning, natural language processing and speech recognition. Nearly 50% of the more than 4,500 global respondents to the ISACA survey indicated they are already using AI technologies (22%) or are in the planning and pilot stages of adopting them (27%). Companies that have adopted emerging technologies, such as AI, hope to benefit from the competitive advantages that these technologies are able to provide. For example, cost savings and heightened revenues are made possible through increased efficiency and enhanced customer products and experiences. Companies can accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies by investing broadly across the company and using technologies in a way where the responsibility resides with the process owner. This approach generates better cost savings as process owners can solve a business problem specific to them, resulting in operational efficiencies and an increase in quality analysis. Internal audit can also embrace AI technologies to enhance risk monitoring and control effectiveness. In a use case-specific example, machine learning can be used to analyze general ledger data and pinpoint incorrect or fraudulent journal entries among thousands of other transactions. Note that larger and more complex business problems -- which may have a broader impact across multiple areas of the business or have aspects that present greater risk to the company -- would require collaboration and consultation with data scientists, who could be internal personnel or consultants.