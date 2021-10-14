Best practices to detect and mitigate deepfake attacks

As public engagement with digital content continues to rise, consumers and businesses are increasingly more reliant on technology platforms.

The anonymity of our digital world makes it difficult to know who is behind the screen. This gray space gives would-be fraudsters an opening to threaten both businesses and consumers directly, especially in the realm of deepfakes -- artificially created images, video and audio designed to emulate real human characteristics. In recent years, deepfakes have garnered widespread attention. They are an area of growing concern due to their involvement in fraudulent activities.

How AI deepfake technology works Deepfake tactics enable fraudsters to distort reality by manipulating existing imagery to replace someone's likeness. This tactic relies on artificial neural networks -- computer systems that recognize patterns in data. Developing a deepfake photo or video involves feeding hundreds of thousands of images into the artificial neural network, which "trains" the data to identify and reconstruct face patterns. With the increased adoption of more advanced AI, the number of images or videos required to train the artificial neural networks has substantially reduced, making it easier for fraudsters to use these tools at scale. Deepfake videos are often used for financial crimes to target individuals, businesses and government regulators. The risks can be particularly acute in emerging markets or those experiencing financial unrest.