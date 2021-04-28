Cybersecurity key to protect brands in the digital landscape

For all the debates about returning to normal or the new normal, the one irrefutable reality is that a digital way of life is not the future; it is already here. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we were on the fast lane to the uberization and servitization of everything on Maslow's hierarchy of needs. As a result, personalization and customer experience have been a focus area for brands. In addition, the digital medium and social media became the new canvas for brands and marketers.

The remaining physical touchpoints between businesses and customers went out of favor as the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-at-home orders took effect. This rapid transformation to a digital-first environment, combined with an economic fallout, forced brands to reinvent business and delivery models that were digitally native and contactless. So, while consumer brands did have a head start over B2B brands, digital was now the norm for everyone.

When talking about a fully virtual, data-rich environment, issues such as cybersecurity and data breaches can't be too far behind. A recent analysis by Infosys and Interbrand found that the world's 100 most valued brands could risk $223 billion in brand value in the event of a data breach. For context, Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, has a net worth of around $180 billion (as of this writing), and Apple's annual revenue in 2020 stood at $294 billion.

As digital or hybrid means of working and engagement become default to enable convenience, brands also open multiple points of vulnerabilities. While customer data helps brands deliver a personalized experience, it is also a major target for hackers. This dichotomy between access and security adds a layer of complexity, which is further exacerbated due to the hyperconnected nature of modern enterprises.

Organizations need to recognize security as a major risk to reap the benefits of its digital transformation.

An environment as disrupted as it has been by digitalization requires brands to reassess the way they evaluate risks. Due to the proliferation of digital across functions, systems and processes, metrics such as lost revenue or opportunity cost to measure the impact of a cybersecurity breach no longer suffice.

For example, a data breach at a financial services company would alarm customers who may not have been the victims. Or a single episode of hacking for a medical devices company would damage customers' trust, which may not always be feasible to measure.

