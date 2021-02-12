How SolarWinds attack will change CISOs' 2021 priorities

Conventional wars fought with physical weapons in defined periods of time and geographic boundaries are perhaps behind us. Today's battles between nation states are being fought beyond the definitions of the Geneva Convention, in cyberspace, using digital weapons. Hackers conducted a supply-chain attack via SolarWinds and breached the networks of several U.S. government departments, including the agency in charge of the country's nuclear weapons stockpile, as part of a months-long global cyberespionage campaign revealed in December 2020.

The intrusion, allegedly bearing the hallmarks of Russian tradecraft, let the attackers monitor internal email traffic at a number of different U.S. government agencies, accessing sensitive information. The incident has already triggered a far-reaching review of systems across U.S. government departments, including the Pentagon, the Treasury and the National Security Agency.

Hackers managed to hide malicious code in a software update for a tool called SolarWinds Orion, typically used to make IT simpler with a single panel for monitoring various parts of a network. They managed to inject malicious code into Orion updates released between March and June 2020, gaining access to their customer networks, including government and private organizations. What is novel about this supply chain attack is that instead of directly attacking the federal government or a private organization's network, hackers targeted a third-party vendor. SolarWinds has admitted that 18,000 of its clients have been impacted.

CISO nightmares continue The use of a compromised software supply chain as an initial access technique is particularly dangerous, as the attack uses assumed trusted paths and can go undetected for a long period. This attack leveraged several techniques, such as trusted software, signed code and stealthy hiding-in-plain-sight communication, allowing the attacker to evade even strong defenses and spend a long time undetected. If CISOs were already having sleepless nights due to the sudden proliferation of remote work that compromised endpoint security, the shockwaves from the SolarWinds event risk giving them permanent insomnia. What is especially worrying for CISOs is the evolution in methodology sophistication among hackers, who are now leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities to evade detection. In the SolarWinds case, the installed backdoor -- Sunburst -- stayed dormant for up to two weeks before retrieving and executing commands. Other obfuscation techniques used include slow and low probes for network reconnaissance, and the ability to move laterally across the network, customizing payloads. It also masqueraded its networking traffic as Orion protocol and stored reconnaissance results within legitimate plugin configuration files, allowing it to blend in with legitimate SolarWinds activity. The attack also involved numerous post-exploitation actions such as typosquatting, impersonating normal update traffic, additional payload transfers, system discovery, credential harvesting and potentially moving to other systems, even cloud-hosted infrastructure systems. What is especially confounding to IT security teams is that the attack used cybersecurity best practices against the victims, by piggybacking on otherwise trusted regular software updates. Sowing such seeds of confusion, which means conventional best practices will now be doubted and questioned, is perhaps even more damaging.