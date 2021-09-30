10 CIPP/US practice questions to test your privacy knowledge

(ISC)2's CISSP, CompTIA's Security+ and ISACA's CISA all touch on one of infosec's hottest topics: privacy. But there's one exam whose entirety is privacy: the International Association of Privacy Professionals' Certified Information Privacy Professional accreditation.

IAPP's CIPP/US was designed to be "the gold standard credential for privacy professionals working in the United States and those seeking to enter the field," wrote Mike Chapple and Joe Shelley, co-authors of IAPP CIPP/US Certified Information Privacy Professional Study Guide, published by Wiley.

The book covers the exam's five domains:

Introduction to the U.S. Privacy Environment Limits on Private-sector Collection and Use of Data Government and Court Access to Private-sector Information Workplace Privacy State Privacy Laws

The 2 1/2-hour CIPP exam consists of 90 multiple-choice questions. Candidates must achieve a minimum passing score of 300 on a scale of 100-500. The test costs $550 for a first attempt and $375 for subsequent attempts.

IAPP offers regional CIPP exams; the CIPP/US covered in Chapple and Shelley's study guide focuses on private sector privacy compliance in the U.S. The exams have no official prerequisites.

IAPP CIPP/US Certified

Information Privacy

Designed for privacy professionals and those with privacy responsibilities, such as lawyers or privacy consultants, IAPP provides CIPP certification holders the knowledge to be fluent in data privacy laws and regulations and how to apply them.

Here are 10 CIPP/US practice questions from the study guide to test your knowledge before the exam. Questions are from Domain I, covering information management.

About the authors

Mike Chapple, Ph.D., CIPP/US, is the author of the best-selling (ISC)2 CISSP Certified Information Systems Security Professional Official Study Guide and CISSP Official (ISC)2 Practice Tests. He is an infosec professional with two decades of experience in higher education, the private sector and government.

Joe Shelley, M.A., CIPP/US, is a leader in higher education information technologies. He is currently the vice president for libraries and information technology at Hamilton College in New York. In his role, Shelley oversees central IT infrastructure, infosec and privacy programs, to name a few. Before joining Hamilton College, Shelley served as CIO at the University of Washington Bothell.