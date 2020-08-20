Rawf8 - stock.adobe.com

Get started Bring yourself up to speed with our introductory content.

CISSP practice exam questions and answers

Test your knowledge and preparedness for the CISSP exam with 16 questions taken directly from the latest 'CISSP All-in-One Exam Guide' from McGraw Hill.

By

In 1989, (ISC)2 was formed to address the emerging need for a vendor-neutral infosec certification program. Five years after inception, the organization released its Certified Information Systems Security Professional, or CISSP, certification. In 2005, CISSP became the first credential to meet the ISO/IEC Standard 17024 requirements.

CISSP covers a wide swath of topics every IT security pro should understand, categorized into eight Common Body of Knowledge (CBK) domains:

  1. Security and Risk Management
  2. Asset Security
  3. Security Architecture and Engineering
  4. Communication and Network Security
  5. Identity and Access Management
  6. Security Assessment and Testing
  7. Security Operations
  8. Software Development Security

At 26 years old, CISSP has become known as the gold standard in infosec certifications. As of July 2020, there are more than 141,000 CISSP members.

CISSP is no easy undertaking. Depending on the applicant's background, it could take months or even years to properly prepare and successfully pass the exam -- preparation that includes independent study, virtual learning and seminars.

Fortunately, there are resources available to help CISSP hopefuls master the CBK domains, including CISSP All-in-One Exam Guide, Eighth Edition written by Shon Harris and Fernando Maymí and published by McGraw Hill.

Click to learn more about
CISSP All-in-One Exam
Guide, Eighth Edition.

If the CISSP exam is in your future, take this 16-question quiz, composed of two questions from each CBK domain, to test your knowledge of the material.

As the book notes, "Please remember that these questions are formatted and asked in a certain way for a reason. Keep in mind that the CISSP exam is asking questions at a conceptual level. Questions may not always have the perfect answer, and the candidate is advised against always looking for the perfect answer. Instead, the candidate should look for the best answer in the list."

Good luck!

This was last published in August 2020

Dig Deeper on CISSP certification

Join the conversation

6 comments

Send me notifications when other members comment.

Register

Please create a username to comment.

This was very helpful information for me and my personal.
Cancel
wow. surprising results. I guess I need read up a little more.
Cancel
I wish all my class quizzes had such thorough explanations of both correct and incorrect answers! Thanks!
Cancel

Rafael

Very useful information

Thank You

Cancel
I need to read. I took the practice exam without reading.

I think with adequate preparation, I will do better.
Cancel
Thanks for the valuable information . I think we have to follow books, video training and practice questions. Sybex official study Guide by Mike Chapple , Sybex Practice test by Mike Chapple ( Can be purchased on Amazon) are good resources, we get approximately 2500 plus free online practice questions if we purcahse these books.And CISSP Master Class video training. It will help in understanding concepts , revision and practice exams. Also try to take your own notes. Continuity, practice Q&A and revision are key to passing CISSP certification.




Cancel

-ADS BY GOOGLE

SearchCloudSecurity

SearchNetworking

SearchCIO

SearchEnterpriseDesktop

SearchCloudComputing

ComputerWeekly.com

Close