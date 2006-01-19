Quiz: Web application threats and vulnerabilities

Web applications are subject to a barrage of threats and vulnerabilities that can put an entire enterprise at risk. Our quiz will help you determine how knowledgeable you are about securing your Web apps and whether you need to hone your Web security skills.

1.) True or False: It's OK to put sensitive information in HIDDEN form fields; after all, they're hidden.

a. True

b. False

Answer

2.) In what type of attack does an intruder manipulate a URL in such a way that the Web server executes or reveals the contents of a file anywhere on the server, including those lying outside the document root directory?

a. cross-site scripting

b. command injection

c. SQL injection

d. path traversal attacks

Answer

a. Attackers can use error messages to extract specific information from a system.b. Attackers can use unexpected errors to knock an application off line, creating a denial-of-service attack.c. Unexpected errors can provide an attacker with a buffer or stack overflow condition that sets the stage for an arbitrary code execution.d. All of the above.

4.) True or False: The "NO-CACHE" cache-control response header prohibits documents from being stored on the client.

a. True

b. False

Answer

5.) Which of the following is NOT recommended for securing Web applications against authenticated users?

a. Client-side data validation

b. Filtering data with a default deny regular expression

c. Running the application under least privileges necessary

d. Using parameterized queries to access a database

Answer

6.) In which of the following exploits does an attacker insert malicious coding into a link that appears to be from a trustworthy source?

a. cross-site scripting

b. command injection

c. path traversal attack

d. buffer overflow

Answer

7.) True or False: Encrypted data is not at risk by keyloggers.

a. True

b. False

Answer

8.) In which of the following exploits does an attacker add SQL code to a Web form input box to gain access to resources or make changes to data?

a. cross-site scripting

b. command injection

c. SQL injection

d. buffer overflow

Answer

9.) Which of the following is characteristic of spyware?

a. Blocking access to antivirus and antispyware updates

b. Aggregating surfing habits across multiple users for advertising

c. Customizing search results based on an advertiser's needs

d. All of the above

Answer

10.) True or False: Web application variables can still be manipulated even when both client and server are using digital certificates to authenticate themselves and establish an SSL connection.

a. True

b. False

Answer



