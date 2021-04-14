Sample CCISO exam questions on security project management

EC-Council's Certified CISO program was designed to develop top-level infosec leaders and is the only CISO-specific security certification included in the U.S. Department of Defense's approved baseline certifications per Directive 8140/8570.

The program covers five infosec management domains:

Governance and Risk Management Information Security Controls, Compliance and Audit Management Security Program Management & Operations Information Security Core Competencies Strategic Planning, Finance, Procurement and Vendor Management

To sit for the CCISO exam, candidates must meet one of three experience requirements: self-study, which involves completing five years of experience in each of the five domains; training, which requires taking the official CCISO training and having five years of experience in three of the domains; or the associate CISO program, which includes completing the EC-Council Information Security Manager certification -- a lighter version of the CCISO exam -- as well as official CCISO training and five years of experience in three of the domains.

Once one of the three prerequisites is fulfilled, candidates must achieve a passing score of at least 72% on the multiple-choice, 150-question exam. Test-takers have 2 1/2 hours to complete the exam, which is designed to test three cognitive levels: knowledge, application and analysis.

In CCISO Certified Chief Information Security Officer All-In-One Exam Guide, published by McGraw Hill, authors Steven Bennett and Jordan Genung provide a comprehensive technical and strategic training resource on the roles and responsibilities of a CISO, including practice CCISO exam questions.

The following excerpt of Chapter 3, "Security Program Management and Operations," is a comprehensive guide to security project management -- one of the four main components of security program management which a CISO oversees.



Download a PDF of Chapter 3 for additional insight on security program management and operations. In this Q&A, authors Steven Bennet and Jordan Genung discuss the CCISO exam and the changing role of CISO, as well as offer advice for security leaders today.









Project Management Project management is the lowest level in the management hierarchy (portfolio, program, and project). The goal of project management is to ensure that every project achieves the desired outcome on time and within budget. Project management includes identifying and controlling resources, measuring progress, and adjusting the plan as needed as progress is made. The CISO may directly serve as the project manager for some or all security projects, or the CISO may delegate others to serves as project managers. In either case, the CISO should be familiar with project management principles and techniques. It is important to apply good project management practices to projects of all sizes. Some organizations focus project management efforts on large projects and tend to neglect small projects. These small projects can end up costing the organization significant time and resources if they are not properly managed. Project management may not be formalized for all projects. The extent of formalization may be governed by project size or importance; however, good project management principles should be applied to all projects. This includes, at a minimum, identifying the scope, developing criteria for measuring success, monitoring and controlling resources, and documenting these items in a plan. This section discusses some of the fundamental tenants of project management and provides a walkthrough of the project management process. Project Management Fundamentals Similar to the CIA triad (confidentiality, integrity, and availability) of information security, project management also has a triad, composed of the following elements: Scope: Boundary of work to be performed

Boundary of work to be performed Schedule: Timeline to perform the work

Timeline to perform the work Budget: Cost and resources required to perform the work If one of these components changes, the other two components usually are affected. For example, changes to the scope of a project will likely affect the project budget and schedule. The manner in which these elements are applied determines the quality of the project. This interdependency is illustrated in Figure 3-4. Ultimately, project management as a practice is focused on managing and controlling these three fundamental components to achieve the goals of the project. There is always a trade-off in project management. Decisions around cost, schedule, and scope affect the quality of the project deliverables. Successful projects are completed on time (schedule), within cost expectations (budget), and achieve the technical and business objectives (scope). EXAM TIP CCISO candidates should be familiar with the fundamental project management terms scope, schedule, and budget and understand how these components affect the project. Figure 3-4: Project management fundamentals Project Management Considerations There is an old saying in project management and software/system development: "Good, fast, or cheap -- pick two." This is a simplistic representation of the situation, but it is an important concept to illustrate. The idea is that while the goal is always to strike a balance between the three principles, sometimes two have to outweigh the other. On every project, some key decisions must be made about what principle is most important. Is the goal an end product that is of high quality (good), inexpensive to develop (cheap), or delivered quickly (fast)? There is always a trade-off to be made, as illustrated in Figure 3-5 and described here: Good + cheap = slow to deliver

Cheap + fast = poor quality

Fast + good = expensive

Fast + good + cheap = sweet spot The ultimate goal is usually to harmonize the three principles. It may not be possible, but it should be the goal.

Project Management Training and Certifications There are several project management certification bodies; two well-known ones are the Project Management Institute and AXELOS. These organizations provide a range of benefits to the community, including publications, forums, conferences, networking opportunities, and best practice resources, and offer certifications and training for continuous learning. NOTE This section does not present a comprehensive survey of project management training organizations. The organizations introduced here are simply a few of the prevalent ones in the industry, used to illustrate the range of project management training and certifications available. Figure 3-5: Good, fast, or cheap -- pick two Project Management Institute The Project Management Institute (PMI) is a global nonprofit organization focused on project management certification and education. PMI develops standards, conducts research, produces publications, hosts conferences, and facilitates networking and collaboration for project management professionals. PMI's flagship certification is the Project Management Professional (PMP), but it also provides training and certification for the following: Program Management Professional (PgMP)

Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP)

Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)

PMI Professional in Business Analysis (PMI-PBA)

PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP)

PMI Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP)

PMI Scheduling Professional (PMI-SP) AXELOS AXELOS is a global best practice organization that provides certification and training in a variety of subject areas, including project management, IT service management, and cybersecurity. The AXELOS certification tracks include the following: IT Service Management (ITIL)

Cyber Resilience (RESILIA)

PRojects IN Controlled Environments (PRINCE2)

PRINCE2 Agile

AgileSHIFT

Managing Successful Programmes (MSP)

Management of Risk (M_o_R)

Portfolio, Programme and Project Offices (P3O)

Portfolio Management (MoP)

Management of Value (MoV)