Sample CompTIA Security+ exam questions and answers

The vendor-neutral CompTIA Security+ certification is an ideal first step for those starting down a cybersecurity career path. From newcomers fresh out of college to professionals looking for a career change, those pursuing Security+ will emerge with a wealth of cybersecurity knowledge, as well as a certification that illustrates they are ready for their first foray into security.

The certification is geared toward systems administrators, security administrators, security specialists, security engineers, network administrators, junior IT auditors, penetration testers and security consultants.

The exam covers five broad domains:

Attacks, Threats and Vulnerabilities (24% of the exam) Architecture and Design (21%) Implementation (25%) Operations and Incident Response (16%) Governance, Risk and Compliance (14%)

Test-takers have 90 minutes to complete the $370 exam composed of up to 90 multiple-choice and performance-based questions. A passing grade of 750 or higher is required, based on a scale of 100-900. The test can be taken in person at a Pearson VUE testing center or online via the Pearson VUE online testing service.

Now in version SY0-601 -- SY0-501 will retire on July 31, 2021 -- the exam has no formal prerequisites, though CompTIA Network+ and experience in IT administration with some cybersecurity knowledge are recommended.

Before taking the test, use the following CompTIA Security+ exam questions to test your knowledge of malicious code. Excerpted from Chapter 3 of CompTIA Security+ Study Guide Exam SY0-601, Eighth Edition, written by Mike Chapple and David Seidl and published by Wiley, these questions are representative of those on the exam.

Good luck!

More on CompTIA Security+ Study Guide Learn about this title from publisher Wiley. Read a Q&A with the authors, where they chat about pre- and post-exam activities, as well as studying best practices.





