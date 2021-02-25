3 post-SolarWinds supply chain security best practices

In 2020, the largest cybersecurity breach in U.S. history began to unfold: the SolarWinds hack. In this supply chain attack, suspected nation-state actors exploited upstream software and credentials of SolarWinds, Microsoft and VMware -- companies that provide downstream services to public and private organizations. Thousands of enterprises worldwide were subsequently breached, as well as U.S. and European governments. All were left scrambling to decontaminate and reconfigure following the disclosure, costing untold losses.

While the effects of the hack are still unfolding, it highlights the necessity for enterprises of all shapes and sizes to assess the security of their own supply chains, and follow best practices to prevent them from falling victim to similar attacks.

Why supply chain attacks are so dangerous In a supply chain attack, sometimes called a third-party or value-chain attack, a malicious actor accesses an organization's network by infiltrating another part of a company's supply chain ecosystem. Supply chain attacks are so pernicious because the time taken to detect such an attack is significantly longer than other security incidents. In fact, nine months passed before the SolarWinds breach was first detected. By embedding malware into third-party services, the threat landscape is widened and more victims -- the customers -- can be exploited. Further, supply chain attacks can penetrate multiple degrees of separation. Thus, security leaders can no longer assume they are safe simply because they are not contracted with the breached company.