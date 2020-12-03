8 challenges every security operations center faces

A security operations center is an essential part of an organization's threat containment strategy. As the Nemertes 2019-2020 Cloud and Cybersecurity Research Study found, having a SOC was associated with a 43% improvement in the ability to contain threats. Eight SOC challenges can occur with people, processes and technologies, no matter if the SOC is managed internally or externally.

The people problem SOCs can have significant obstacles to overcome related to people. The three big issues are the following: staff shortage skills shortage knowledge shortage Challenge 1. Staffing shortage Complaints about the difficulty of finding trained, experienced personnel are longstanding in security. The rapid shift to new operating modes, cloud infrastructures and cloud-native application architectures have only exacerbated the problem. If only a small percentage of enterprise applications are delivered using serverless platforms, how likely is it that a company taking a mission-critical system serverless will be able to find -- and afford -- SOC staff with relevant knowledge and experience? Challenge 2. Skills shortage Skills shortages are also a problem. When an organization can't hire to fill a gap in the security skills portfolio, existing staff is left to fill the gap. They step up but not without problems. For instance, if a SOC team cannot use monitoring and management tools expertly to intervene in threats effectively, slower responses and failed responses are likely to result. Slowed responses result from staff finding their way to the right functions to diagnose incidents and then to intervene. Failed responses result from staff either missing indicators the tool presented or missing parts of the interventions necessary to stop an attack. Challenge 3. Knowledge shortage Knowledge shortage is closely related to skills shortage. Even those well versed in working all the systems management tools can fail if they know too little about the systems environment being protected. Knowing too little results in failure to recognize problems as such or an increased chance of inappropriate responses to nonexistent problems. SOC teams will experience more false positive responses and more false negative responses and waste time chasing them down. Ultimately, staff will fail to respond to real attacks. This article is part of What is SecOps? Everything you need to know Which also includes:

8 benefits of a security operations center

8 benefits of a security operations center 7 SecOps roles and responsibilities for the modern enterprise

7 SecOps roles and responsibilities for the modern enterprise Compare 5 SecOps certifications and training courses

The process problem On the process side, which includes budgeting, SOCs face two major problems: process latency budget allocated on the wrong basis Challenge 4. Process latency Process latency has two faces: the systems and the human. The systems face of process latency is that SOC processes don't evolve fast enough to deal with shifts in the systems environment the SOC is monitoring. The human face is that both environments and processes evolve faster than people's understanding of them. So, processes lag the environment, and people lag the processes. Consequently, SOC processes are not the comprehensive framework for action they should be. Scarce staff time is spent improvising and patching together new processes, which results in slow and incomplete response to problems. And, because many ad hoc processes ultimately have to be discarded and unlearned, they incur a double waste of scarce staff attention. Challenge 5. Budget allocated on the wrong basis Regarding budgeting, Nemertes has seen in its research that too many IT organizations do not base security budgeting on risk. Instead, they peg security spending to some percentage of overall IT spend or some peer benchmark of spending. Those that do budget based on risk -- the intersection of incident probability with the magnitude of resulting damage -- are more successful in securing their enterprises because they focus on mitigating the threats with the greatest potential for damage, rather than simply a high likelihood of damage occurring.