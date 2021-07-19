Comparing top identity and access management certifications

A solid identity and access management program is vital to combating enterprise data privacy and security concerns. But, for many identity practitioners, the rapid rate at which technology and IAM trends change can make it hard to keep up.

In fact, 26% of respondents to IDPro's 2020 survey of identity professionals reported they do not feel proficient in their jobs, and many said receiving mentorship or a certification in one or more areas of identity could serve them well in ensuring job success.

The security industry -- despite its size and numerous certification programs available -- does not have a vendor-neutral certification specifically for identity. And, while the number and quality of industry trainings are improving, many who want to be an identity specialist are left confused about how to embark on their career.

Despite the lack of a universal certification path, there are a few standout options that can assist identity professionals in their careers. Here, explore the benefits and limitations of certification programs, the must-have IAM skills for any identity pro and the best certification options to demonstrate IAM proficiency.

Benefits and limitations of the top IAM certifications Certifications demonstrate a minimal level of competency, achieved through completing standardized examinations. Taking an exam -- or retaking the exam to renew certification or improve scores -- can quickly become expensive, so candidates should consider if the upfront cost will be worth the investment. There are many incentives for IAM professionals to pursue certifications. Individuals who complete certification programs may enjoy benefits such as better employment opportunities, job retention and professional credibility. They may also help achieve personal goals or corporate requirements. However, individuals should never assume obtaining an IAM certification will automatically yield better job prospects. Networking opportunities may also present themselves as a result of certification. Many IAM certifications are completed through nonprofit organizations, such as (ISC)2. Because membership is often a prerequisite, candidates can take advantage of peer resources. Memberships come with additional costs, however, which may deter some individuals from the certification process. But cultivating interpersonal networks can help establish professional mentorships and distribute further expertise among certified members.

Fundamental IAM skills and standards to know Is IAM certification worth the time, money and energy in an industry that is subject to such sustained technical and regulatory change? "Yes, there is shifting," said Raghu Dev, director of identity and access management at financial services company Bank of New York Mellon. "But, if you pay attention to the fundamentals, you'll notice they remain the same." The fundamentals, Dev said, come down to "a) managing the lifecycle of an identity and b) managing the lifecycle of their access." These core IAM skills can be sharpened and demonstrated in the process of becoming certified -- even if the curriculum is focused on larger infosec concepts and not limited to specific IAM principles. Additionally, the ability to be flexible and to learn on the go is essential for a successful career in IAM, said Eve Maler, CTO at ForgeRock. "There is always work in this area that is in flux," she added. Studying popular standards, such as Security Assertion Markup Language, OpenID Connect and Open Authorization (OAuth), is a practical way to better understand advanced IAM intricacies and prepare for future tech environments. "For example, the OAuth standard and the stack that is built on top of OAuth [have] powered the API economy -- and the IoT economy is built on top of the API economy," Maler said. Ultimately, IAM professionals' decision whether to get certified -- and which of the top IAM certifications to pursue -- will depend on their career goals, their job's responsibilities and the specific vendors they use in their work.