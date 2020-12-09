Key SOC metrics and KPIs: How to define and use them

To some, metrics are the holy grail of infosec. Being able to monitor, measure, analyze and communicate the security...

state of an enterprise can be powerful.

One area where metrics are extremely important is in the security operations center (SOC). Yet, despite their importance, many SOC teams struggle to define the specific metric needs of their organization's security program, as well as use those metrics to improve their company's security posture.

Why SOCs need metrics Once enterprises realized log data gleaned from their IT infrastructure was insufficient, network operations centers advanced, and dedicated SOCs formed. SOCs handle many different functions, from managing and maintaining security tools to detecting and analyzing threats, responding to incidents, verifying security compliance and other security administration tasks. Many SOCs evolved from enterprise SIEM tools used to monitor the corporate infrastructure and the administrators who set up and managed cybersecurity platforms. While many businesses choose to operate a SOC in-house, there are managed security service providers and cloud services companies that provide SOC functions to enterprises or supplement an enterprise's internal resources. As SOCs matured, analytics and decision support processes have been added. This analysis creates additional cybersecurity value for enterprises and provides insight into how effectively security resources are used.

The need for metrics and their supporting definitions is becoming more important than ever, as is using these metrics to make changes and monitor enterprise environments. Even defining what constitutes an incident is important, as not all security incidents have the same effect or require the same response.

Developing SOC metrics: Getting started There are several resources enterprises can use to learn more about security metrics, starting with the seminal book Security Metrics: Replacing Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt by Andrew Jaquith. The Center for Internet Security also provides guidance on security metrics. The SANS Institute offers several papers related to SOC metrics, and NIST hosts the National Vulnerability Database, which provides metrics for tracked vulnerabilities. When developing SOC metrics, security operations teams should identify the highest-value processes or areas that need the most resources to identify where metrics and management attention are most needed. This should be part of continuous improvement and shouldn't be limited to how enterprise SIEM or any particular tool is licensed or can be used. With an outsourced SOC, it is critical to set these metrics upfront and include them in a contract to ensure the SOC can generate the data and support the required metrics.

Examples of key SOC metrics and KPIs While some SOC metrics and KPIs may be specifically catered to an organization, there are some common SOC metrics used across the security industry. These include the following: operational health of infrastructure components;

number of cybersecurity tickets/incidents;

severity of cybersecurity tickets/incidents;

time to cybersecurity threat detection, referred to as mean time to detect or discover;

time to cybersecurity threat response;

time to cybersecurity threat containment;

time to cybersecurity threat resolution;

mean time to recovery or repair;

threats detected by cybersecurity tools over time;

global threat intelligence numbers;

user/group access levels to data/apps;

onboarding/offboarding numbers;

assessment of false positives and true positives; and

state of regulatory compliance.