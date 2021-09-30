How to create a ransomware incident response plan

The increase in ransomware attacks makes clear the need for a ransomware incident response plan. In the first half...

of 2021, SonicWall recorded 304.7 million ransomware attacks -- more than the 304.6 million attacks it observed in all of 2020.

Prevention is the key to not falling victim to ransomware, but should an incident occur, it is critical security teams have a ransomware incident response plan in place. It can serve as the foundation of an infosec program. As an evolving document, the plan should include a feedback loop to update and test the program when new ransomware variants and vulnerabilities are identified.

Learn about the importance of ransomware prevention, along with critical processes to follow before, during and after an incident. Review key steps to include in a ransomware incident response plan, and download our free template to get help creating a plan customized for your organization.