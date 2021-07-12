How to implement machine identity management for security

Identity access management ensures the right users have the appropriate access to technology resources. Another part of IAM is that the right machines have appropriate access, too.

In IAM, machine means anything that is not a person -- for example, servers, mobile devices, applications, websites, software, APIs, VMs and IoT devices. Machines all need an established identity through the use of digital certificates and cryptographic keys. These security tokens enable internet protocols, such as HTTPS and SSH, to validate and authenticate a machine's identity. Once verified, the machine can communicate securely with other machines, establish trust, and gain authorized access to networks and resources. Companies need machine identity management to keep track of all the machines and to ensure each one has appropriate access permissions. A person may only need to log in once to check an online account, but behind the scenes, potentially hundreds of machines must achieve authentication to securely fulfill the request.

Organizations must proactively manage machine certificates and keys across the entire network of physical and virtual devices. Expired keys can lead to system failures that bring down critical services. Malicious hackers can also exploit unprotected keys. For example, an expired TLS certificate in the State of California's centralized reporting system in 2020 prevented it from tabulating COVID-19 testing results for more than a week, while the supply chain attack on SolarWinds led to the compromise of a Mimecast-issued digital certificate used to authenticate to Microsoft 365 Exchange Web Services.

With stolen or forged machine identities, cybercriminals can gain access to network resources. The machine identity appears legitimate and trustworthy, reducing the chances of detection. One individual user identity gives an attacker access to that individual's data. With a machine identity, an attacker could get access to mission-critical systems and vast amounts of sensitive data.

Importance of machine identity management programs Machine identity management is a critical component of any cybersecurity program. Unfortunately, managing the lifecycle of machine identities is difficult. This is due to the exponential increase in the number and variety of machines, with different keys and certificates required depending on the machine, communication protocol and request. The lifespan for digital certificates' validity has also seen changes over the past decade. It went from eight years down to a range of three to five years in 2011. Then, in 2020, after a Certification Authority Browser Forum vote, TLS certificate lifespan fell to 398 days. Organizations need a machine identity management program that enforces best practices throughout the entire lifecycle of each key: enrollment, provisioning, renewal and revocation. Companies also must train staff on the processes involved in the lifecycle of a machine identity.