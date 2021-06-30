How to rank enterprise network security vulnerabilities

Soon after initiating a vulnerability management program, enterprises often find themselves facing an intimidating avalanche of data about network security vulnerabilities. Scan results may show hundreds or even thousands of vulnerabilities distributed across a wide variety of systems and applications.

How should security professionals tackle this mountain of risk? In this tip, we examine a three-prong prioritization program that incorporates external criticality assessments, data sensitivity and the existing control environment to help organizations successfully rank vulnerabilities and, in turn, prioritize remediation efforts.

This three-step process assumes that you have access to information about the network security vulnerabilities that exist in your environment, the sensitivity of information processed by systems and applications and the state of existing security controls in the environment. These may come from a variety of sources within your vulnerability management program, including Web and network vulnerability scanners, data loss prevention systems and configuration management software.

Step 1: Determine vulnerability severity The first data element you will need is an assessment of the severity of each vulnerability that exists in your environment. In many cases, this severity information is provided through data feeds from the vendors that provide your vulnerability management tools. The severity assessment should be based upon the potential damage that a successful exploit might cause. For example, a vulnerability that allows an attacker to gain administrative access to a system is much more severe than one that causes a denial of service. Severity information may also take into account the real-world existence of exploits; a theoretical vulnerability with no known exploits is less severe than one used by a virulent piece of malware. For the purposes of our model, we will assume that you are using a product that uses a five-point vulnerability rating system, with vulnerabilities that have the highest risk of a damaging exploit receiving a 5 rating.

Step 2: Identify data sensitivity The risk a vulnerability poses is magnified by the sensitivity of the information processed on systems containing that vulnerability. For example, systems containing Social Security numbers or credit card data should generally be handled with much more care and concern than systems containing only publicly available information. This does not mean that only systems containing sensitive information should be well-managed; a compromise of your public-facing website could cause just as much reputational damage to the organization as a disclosure of sensitive information. However, the presence of sensitive information certainly magnifies the impact of a successful attack. Gathering information on data sensitivity can be tricky, depending on the maturity of your organization's information-classification program. If you're just getting started, you may wish to use a fairly simple model that divides data into categories based on their degree of sensitivity: Highly sensitive information is either heavily regulated or would be extremely damaging to the organization if inadvertently released. The "crown jewels" of our information security programs contain data elements such as credit card numbers, protected health information and bank account details.

Step 3: Evaluate existing controls The final step of the process is to evaluate the existing controls that protect potentially vulnerable systems from compromise. The method you use to assign these ratings will vary depending upon the particular controls your organization requires. For example, if you have a highly secured network used for extremely sensitive systems, you might assign these systems a 5 rating on a five-point control scale. Similarly, a system with a public IP address that is accessible from the Internet hosting a Web application but not protected by a web application firewall might be assigned a 1 or 2 rating. Choose a rating scale that accurately reflects the expected controls in your environment, and assign higher ratings to systems that have strong security controls.