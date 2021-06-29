How to select an MDR service that's right for your company

Managed detection and response has become an increasingly popular tool for companies looking for ways to beef up their security strategies. But MDR comes in many different flavors, depending, in part, on the appropriate response levels required.

One of the first major decisions to make when selecting an MDR service is whether you want the provider to supply the product stack or prefer using your own MDR stack. There are four main approaches to consider:

Once you've determined the best stack model, it's time to think about the MDR services you want. To do this, revisit your goals for hiring an MDR provider in the first place. A short list of the some of the most common reasons is provided below. It's a great starting point for adding in your own unique requirements.

Making the right choice to select an MDR service

Armed with answers to stack, goals and service questions, you're ready to build your request for proposal (RFP) and contact vendors. Even if you don't want to conduct a formal RFP, be sure to put down what you want in writing because it will help in two important ways. First, it will help vendors respond to your specific requests rather than listening to boilerplate responses that may not relate to your situation. Second, once vendor pitches start to roll in, the RFP will help you assess responses and determine the best one.

Whether your company is large or small, finding the right MDR partner can help improve organizational resilience, reduce response times and keep your company safer.