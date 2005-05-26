Which is better: anomaly-based IDS or signature-based IDS?

Intrusion detection systems have long been used to defend against attackers, but the technologies behind them keep...

Sign in for existing members Continue Reading This Article Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more. Step 2 of 2: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

I agree to TechTarget’s Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and the transfer of my information to the United States for processing to provide me with relevant information as described in our Privacy Policy. Please check the box if you want to proceed.

I agree to my information being processed by TechTarget and its Partners to contact me via phone, email, or other means regarding information relevant to my professional interests. I may unsubscribe at any time. Please check the box if you want to proceed.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent.

changing to adapt to attackers' ever-evolving strategies.

Developed around the same time as antivirus systems, a typical early signature-based IDS was used for monitoring network traffic to detect attack signatures -- patterns of activity or malicious code that correspond to known attacks. A signature-based IDS works well against attackers using the same attack signatures, and such defenses are helpful for screening out low-skill attackers.

As attackers have continued to develop new threats with new attack signatures, signature-based IDSes have been hard-pressed to keep up with identifying and codifying attacks before they can be used widely. IDS developers have supplemented their systems by enabling them to monitor for anomalies, or patterns of network behavior that are strongly linked with malicious activity.

There was a time when security professionals had to do detailed comparisons to understand the difference between an anomaly-based IDS and a signature-based IDS, but defenders increasingly need only be aware of the existence of the different techniques, since vendors are often using both approaches in modern IDS offerings.

While it may no longer be necessary to decide between anomaly-based IDS or signature-based IDS, security professionals need to understand the difference between the two approaches, as well as the ways in which the two techniques can complement each other.

What is signature-based intrusion detection? A signature-based IDS conducts ongoing monitoring of network traffic and seeks out sequences or patterns of inbound network traffic that matches an attack signature. An attack signature can be identified based on network packet headers, destination or source network addresses; sequences of data that correspond to known malware or other patterns, sequences of data or series of packets that are known to be associated with a particular attack. The concept of attack signature was originally developed by antivirus developers whose systems scanned files for evidence that they originated from a malicious actor. A signature-based IDS can be very effective at monitoring inbound network traffic, and it can usually process a high volume of network traffic very efficiently. Unfortunately, a signature-based IDS will only be able to detect known attacks. As a result, attackers quickly learned to use a variety of techniques to modify their attacks to avoid detection. One tactic is to modify malware so that it has a unique and novel attack signature; another is to encrypt network traffic to bypass signature-based malware detection tools entirely.

What is anomaly-based intrusion detection? As attackers have become more sophisticated -- and as machine learning and artificial intelligence have been applied to malware detection -- new approaches to intrusion prevention have resulted in anomaly-based IDSes that are able to go beyond the attack signature model and detect malicious patterns of behavior rather than specific patterns of data. An anomaly-based IDS focuses on monitoring behaviors that may be linked to attacks, so it will be far more likely than a signature-based IDS to identify and provide alerts about an attack that has never been seen before. Anomaly testing techniques that flag malicious behaviors have been bolstered by improvements in machine learning and artificial intelligence. While anomaly-based IDSes require greater processing resources than signature-based IDSes, they are far more effective at detecting novel or previously undetected attacks.