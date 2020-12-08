Pros and cons of an outsourced SOC vs. in-house SOC

The term cybersecurity operations is straightforward. In business, operations refers to all the things an organization does in order to perform its mission. But, to do that, the organization must also protect the resources needed to meet its goals, and that's where cybersecurity comes in.

Online information and resources require protection, and cybersecurity operations are the organizational processes needed to secure the overall organization -- and, in particular, its information assets -- against cybersecurity threats.

Cybersecurity operations have one overriding goal: protect the organization's information, websites, databases, business processes and communications. They do this by monitoring what goes on inside and outside the network to detect action that may represent malicious activity or threats.

Many networks grew in response to emerging technologies and changing demands -- leaving cybersecurity without a unified master plan to follow. The internet disrupted everything, making it critically necessary for companies to beef up their security operations and to place them under one umbrella. The volume of alerts generated by intrusion detection/prevention systems, firewalls and other systems compelled companies to take a closer look at their security infrastructure. Not only did companies fear a lack of trained staff meant alerts weren't being analyzed, but they were also worried that the sheer number of alerts was just too great to diagnose in a timely fashion. Organizations were afraid of what they didn't know from a threat monitoring standpoint.

Outsourcing vs. in-house cybersecurity operations For these organizations, there are two possible approaches to create security operations center (SOC) capabilities: outsource or build in-house. Outsourcing the cybersecurity operations function is a reasonable way to monitor network alerts. At its most basic, outsourcing cybersecurity operations involves contracting with a managed security service provider to analyze network alerts for potential malicious behavior, with the MSSP discarding those that are not malicious and reporting those that may, in fact, be harmful.

Pros and cons of outsourced SOC Outsourcing cybersecurity operations can provide security analysis capabilities while an organization builds its own in-house SOC. Outsourcing pros Trained personnel. The MSSP has experienced personnel immediately available, saving the organization the time and expense of hiring and training the dedicated people needed to do the analysis.

The MSSP has experienced personnel immediately available, saving the organization the time and expense of hiring and training the dedicated people needed to do the analysis. Infrastructure. The MSSP also already has the facilities and tools required to do the job, saving more time and the upfront expense of building out an internal SOC.

The MSSP also already has the facilities and tools required to do the job, saving more time and the upfront expense of building out an internal SOC. Continuous threat monitoring. MSSPs should provide SIEM capabilities that filter false alerts so forensics are only conducted on legitimate threats. This type of proactive, continuous threat hunting and monitoring may be difficult for a company's cybersecurity team to conduct on its own.

MSSPs should provide SIEM capabilities that filter false alerts so forensics are only conducted on legitimate threats. This type of proactive, continuous threat hunting and monitoring may be difficult for a company's cybersecurity team to conduct on its own. Intelligent analysis. Outsourcing cybersecurity operations can provide security analysis capabilities while an organization builds its own in-house SOC. Outsourcing cons and questions to ask How much analysis is the MSSP going to provide? Outsourcing the cybersecurity operations function does not usually provide features such as multi-tier analysis of alerts or an incident response service. Instead, many outsourced cybersecurity operations only provide the equivalent of a Level 1 cybersecurity operations analysis.

Outsourcing the cybersecurity operations function does not usually provide features such as multi-tier analysis of alerts or an incident response service. Instead, many outsourced cybersecurity operations only provide the equivalent of a Level 1 cybersecurity operations analysis. What happens to alerts that the MSSP cannot clear? The MSSP may only be able to analyze a subset of alert logs generated by an organization. Alerts from applications like databases and web applications may be outside of its area of expertise. If the MSSP is also a tools or hardware vendor, it may only be able to analyze logs from its own products.

The MSSP may only be able to analyze a subset of alert logs generated by an organization. Alerts from applications like databases and web applications may be outside of its area of expertise. If the MSSP is also a tools or hardware vendor, it may only be able to analyze logs from its own products. Who is going to provide a detailed analysis of potential threats? An organization still needs some internal analysis capabilities to deal with the smaller number of alerts that cannot be easily cleared by the MSSP and thus returned to the client.

An organization still needs some internal analysis capabilities to deal with the smaller number of alerts that cannot be easily cleared by the MSSP and thus returned to the client. Does the MSSP provide compliance management? The SOC must operate in compliance with regulations and standards that the company must conform with. The MSSP should provide templates for required and recommended compliance processes and consider regulatory standards when developing vulnerability assessments for the company. For some organizations, complete and permanent outsourcing of cybersecurity operations is a desirable option. This is a reasonable approach for governmental organizations, in particular, where obtaining, training and managing people and facilities, as well as predicting cost effectiveness, are preferably handled under a services contract rather than in-house. Governmental organizations may also have significant compliance obligations regarding cybersecurity where it may be convenient to transfer regulatory mandates to a contractor. The responsibilities of a security operations center

In-house cybersecurity operations center Building an in-house cybersecurity operations center provides the greatest degree of control over cybersecurity operations and the best opportunity to get exactly the services that an organization needs. Building an in-house cybersecurity operations center can also provide the foundation for building future comprehensive cybersecurity services, including vulnerability management, incident response services, external and internal threat management services, and threat hunting. Compared to outsourcing the cybersecurity operations function, building in-house capability has the following pros and cons.