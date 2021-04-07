MDR vs. MSSP: Why it's vital to know the difference

Managed detection and response is gaining traction, leading many traditional managed security service providers to update their offerings. There's nothing set in stone that says an MSSP can't provide MDR. But the MDR and MSSP acronyms aren't interchangeable, and one of the big aspects that sets the two apart is response.

Let's look at the differences between MDR and MSSP, and examine what to look for when assessing and purchasing response capabilities.

MDR vs. MSSP MSSPs have been around for almost as long as the internet has been in commercial use. Most MSSPs offer outsourced management of security tools and devices, among them firewalls and VPNs. MSSPs may also offer managed vulnerability scanning, security asset management, and SIEM and security operations center monitoring. While each MSSP will have its own specific set of offerings, MSSPs often focus on security management and monitoring. In other words, if a breach or intrusion is detected, the MSSP may alert the customer about the intrusion, but the response is left to the customer unless otherwise specified in the MSSP contract. A portal usually serves as the communication link between the MSSP and its customers. Interactions are primarily automated and focused on alert activity and indicators of compromise (IOCs) from managed devices. The result is that much of the alerting is reactive -- after the fact. MDR, on the other hand, is focused on proactive threat hunting and detection and response. The MDR provider usually manages the tools in its detection and response stack, such as endpoint protection agents, but does not manage security tools that are not used for MDR. While MSSPs can be heavily automated services, MDR is human-operated, with live threat hunters monitoring customer networks in real time for both indicators of attack (IOAs) and IOCs. IOAs differ from IOCs because an IOA occurs before a breach or event. An IOA might be a camera monitoring the street in front of your house. If a suspicious car drives by a number of times and slows down to get a better look at your cameras and doors, that's indicative of a potential attacker and, therefore, an IOA. The car's occupants haven't broken the law, but they are exhibiting behaviors that are precursors to an actual compromise. An IOC, by contrast, is the breach itself. A burglar opens a window or door of your house, and your home safety system triggers an alarm. Your home has been compromised, and the attacker is inside. The other main emphasis of MDR is alert validation and response. While most MSSPs don't take action or provide only limited response, response is a cornerstone of MDR. Response is a pretty broad term. When assessing MDR services, it's important to confirm upfront with the provider about the type of response and actions it can take within your systems.