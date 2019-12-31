NIST CSF provides guidelines for risk-based cybersecurity

In 2014, the National Institute of Standards and Technology published version 1.0 of its "Framework for Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity." Commonly known as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, its development was in response to Presidential Executive Order 13636 in February 2013: Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity. Subsequent versions of the NIST CSF appeared in 2017 and 2018, with the most recent version published in April 2018.

The NIST CSF provides guidance for organizations to better manage their cybersecurity risk. This guidance is based on existing standards and practices and gives organizations an easier-to-understand and easier-to-use way to improve cybersecurity and business efficiency over previously existing regulatory cybersecurity publications such as NIST 800-53.

NIST CSF: A guide to risk-based cybersecurity It is important to emphasize that the NIST CSF is a risk-based framework and approach to cybersecurity management. In a risk-based approach to cybersecurity management, an organization first develops a clear picture of what it needs to protect: critical assets, vital business processes and the people, process, technology, information and facilities that must be secured in order to successfully operate the business. An organization should also consider its mission, vision, values and critical success factors as part of this process. Secondly, the organization develops an understanding of its risk environment, including how it will be impacted if a threat becomes active and the risk is realized. Lastly, in a risk-based cybersecurity approach, the organization prioritizes the identified risks and develops protection processes, mitigation strategies and controls to counter these specific risks. Another common cybersecurity approach is to use a control-based framework or standard. In this approach, a list of cybersecurity controls is implemented in a checklist manner simply because the control is included on the list. A checklist approach does not factor in what is important to the continuity of a specific business or the specific elements of a given organization's risk environment. In a risk-based approach to cybersecurity management, an organization first develops a clear picture of what it needs to protect. Such an approach may lead to organizations implementing controls that are not needed, while taking resources away from more relevant and important controls. Implementing cybersecurity controls can be expensive, disruptive to the organization and time-consuming. Therefore, it makes sense to implement those controls that will have the greatest benefit to the organization and will block the most damaging cybersecurity risk scenarios.