Risk-based vulnerability management tools in the cloud

Security vulnerabilities abound in the modern enterprise. Deploying any new set of vulnerability management tools inevitably leads to a flurry of vulnerability reports, leaving cybersecurity teams with a significant amount of work to properly manage these risks.

Those efforts led to lengthy hunts around the enterprise, seeking out the systems and teams responsible for addressing different issues. Today, the added complexity of cloud services is increasing vulnerability management challenges.

Cybersecurity teams working in hybrid environments need to adapt their vulnerability management process to accommodate a mixture of on-premises and cloud services. That requires compiling a comprehensive picture of the vulnerability landscape and adopting a risk-based vulnerability management approach.

Building a complete picture of vulnerabilities Capturing a picture of an enterprise's existing vulnerabilities to protect systems and data against cybersecurity threats is only possible with modern vulnerability management software. These platforms have evolved significantly over the past several years -- from simplistic network vulnerability scanners to comprehensive suites that integrate vulnerability information collected from systems and data wherever they reside. Network scans continue to be at the core of a vulnerability management program. These scans seek out network-connected systems, probe them for known vulnerabilities, and report and prioritize the issues they detect. Every organization should deploy network-based scanning in their own data centers and their IaaS environments. Network scans are most effective when conducted from multiple perspectives -- in front of and behind network firewalls -- and when they feed back to a central correlation platform. Web application scans supplement network scans by providing a deep dive into issues specific to web development, such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting and cross-site request forgery attacks. Addressing the results of these scans is often tricky in a cloud environment, depending on who developed and maintained the web app: Vulnerabilities in applications developed by internal teams may be addressed directly by those teams.

Vulnerabilities in vendor products hosted by the enterprise in on-premises or IaaS data centers require coordination with the software vendor.

Vulnerabilities in SaaS products typically can't be addressed by internal teams and may only be addressed by the vendor. The increasing reliance of businesses on SaaS products not only increases the risk of traditional vulnerabilities, but also raises the possibility of misconfigurations by the enterprise's application administrators. For this reason, major vulnerability management platforms now offer modules that reach into cloud services to analyze policy settings and identify customer-caused vulnerabilities as well. Companies ideally should adopt a single vulnerability management platform that addresses network, web app and cloud configuration vulnerabilities in one console. This single-pane-of-glass approach simplifies vulnerability analysis and creates an environment conducive to risk-based vulnerability management.