SASE model drives improved cloud and work-from-home security

A significant percentage of the workforce working from home due to the pandemic won't be moving back into corporate offices when COVID-19 recedes. The result is that enterprises need a stronger work-from-home security strategy, and the SASE model can do the job.

After seeing that their teams can be effective working from home or elsewhere, Nemertes' research on the digital workplace revealed many companies see an opportunity to let go of office space and all of the associated real estate and office management expenses. To do this safely, however, businesses need to embrace a different way of thinking about security, which was already becoming urgent before the pandemic.

Nemertes completed its Next-Generation Networking 2020-21 Research Study just before the first major COVID-19-driven lockdowns. Even then, the results revealed only about 39% of enterprise WAN traffic originated and terminated inside the enterprise -- i.e., started in a branch office and ended in a data center. The rest of the enterprise WAN traffic originated or terminated outside the organization -- i.e., in a home office or a cloud service.

Just under 20% of traffic both originated and terminated outside the organization, as when a staff member working from a hotel gained access to the corporate network through a VPN only to be routed out to Microsoft 365 or another cloud application. Since the pandemic drove the broad mass movement to work from home (WFH) and accelerated many cloud migrations, that 20% probably has ballooned. The fact that so many people will never go back to the office means enterprise WAN traffic patterns will never go back to prior levels.

All security predicated on inside-to-inside traffic, therefore, needs to be reconsidered as work-from-home security or, more broadly, as security designed for work from anywhere. Enterprises need to seamlessly integrate securing the traditional scenarios and the newer outside-to-outside scenarios exemplified by WFH access to the cloud. Traditional VPNs can be difficult and expensive to scale up to the necessary numbers of sessions and volume of traffic.

The fast-emerging SASE cloud architecture model is focused on shifting enterprise security to a more cloudlike operating model.