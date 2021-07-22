How to conduct security patch validation and verification

Security verification and validation are important steps in the security patch management lifecycle. These processes...

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent.

Enjoy this article as well as all of our content, including E-Guides, news, tips and more.

help determine the effectiveness of a patch by exposing vulnerabilities that could affect the security of an organization's assets. Security verification and validation are just as important as security patch testing and deployment; however, verification and review are mainly driven by the procedure rather than the patch.

Verify patch implementation Due to the intricacies of software installation, a separation exists between the deployment and verification procedures. During deployment, success or failure is judged based on feedback from the security patch management tool or service. The verification process, therefore, involves checking related files, binary versions and registry settings to confirm the patch has taken effect. Patch verification must use methods that check for specific characteristics of the patch. The verification process is primarily handled by the tool. If the tool is not capable of doing so, the process must be done manually. A vulnerability scanner can be used to check that vulnerabilities mitigated by the patch are no longer present or exploitable. The patch management tool used to deploy the security patch needs to have the ability to monitor patched systems after deployment. It should also verify that the security patch was properly installed and identify any post-deployment issues by running smoke tests. If the tool is unable to do so, the organization needs to create a manual method or subprocedure to complete the task. The tool should also keep track of the systems that have been patched.