Select a customer IAM architecture to boost business, security

The importance of identity and access management in the modern digital enterprise cannot be denied. These programs ensure employees have timely access to the resources needed to complete their work, while simultaneously protecting those resources against unauthorized use and other security risks. They integrate provisioning, authorization and deprovisioning processes with HR management systems and generally ensure that the modern workforce functions effectively and securely.

While traditional IAM plays a vital role in every enterprise, it often leaves behind a critical group of stakeholders: the customers. Insiders benefit from advanced IAM technology, but customers are often left with simplistic tools that fail to meet their needs. At the same time, business leaders are left unable to use customer data to better market products and services.

Benefits of a customer IAM architecture A customer IAM (CIAM) architecture extends the benefits of traditional IAM outside the enterprise's digital walls to include customer access to resources. CIAM capabilities combine security and business features to protect customer data and better integrate customer activity into business processes and workflows. From a security perspective, CIAM capabilities include strong verification of identity, provisioning and authentication, which are often lacking in homegrown customer security tools. CIAM platforms can also provide a self-service portal. This enables customers to register and create their own accounts and may automatically grant authorizations to those accounts based upon existing customer relationships. They also integrate multifactor authentication capabilities to strengthen the security of customer accounts. From a business perspective, CIAM opens the door to new marketing and digital analytics capabilities. Businesses with strong CIAM platforms can better track customer activity across systems, thus enabling them to effectively target marketing efforts, reliably test new promotions and gain new insights into customer behavior.