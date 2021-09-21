The benefits of an IT management response

If your company ever experienced a formal audit, it is familiar with the management response document. If it hasn't, organizations prepare one in response to the findings of an assessor or auditor to provide additional context about the auditor's observations.

While usually associated with accounting audits, management response documents can be useful in IT scenarios as well. It's a good practice to conduct management responses after these scenarios, but many organizations do not or are not even aware they can.

Let's take a deeper look at what they are in an IT context and their benefits.

What is a management response? A management response letter, sometimes called a management response report, is a standard, accepted and important part of the audit process. A generally accepted IT auditing standard is ISACA's IT Audit Framework. It outlines the management response process in reporting standard 2401.2.11. It reads: Findings, conclusions and recommendations for corrective action should include management's response. For each management response, practitioners should obtain information on the proposed actions to implement or address reported recommendations and the planned implementation or action date. A management response can agree with an auditor's findings, disagree with an auditor's conclusions or provide additional perspective and context for the organization, such as unidentified compensating controls and to-do tasks.

Why and when organizations release a management response The purpose of a management response is threefold: It memorializes that a given observation has been received by the organization, and it records any key decisions, such as timelines, corrective action plans, etc., associated with it. It provides a mechanism for the audited organization to provide any input it may have, such as additional context and supporting or explanatory information. It can be used in situations where the organization disagrees with an observation -- either in substance or in interpretation, such as the risk associated with a given issue. To err is human, and while we all hope our auditors don't get something wrong, it's nice to know there's a way to go on record when they do. As for when, organizations commonly use a management response after an internal (first-party) audit or an external (third-party) audit. However, management responses can also be used in IT scenarios: for technical assessments, such as penetration tests; in review of a cloud application; for a vendor questionnaire; and more. That said, it is unusual to see a management response to a cloud assessment, though they can be useful. For example, in an organization's review of cloud service providers -- or if you are a CSP responding to customer audits or assessments -- chances are good that you don't normally prepare a response. It's even less common in the case of a technical assessment, such as a pen test, architecture review or other technical review. Not to say it never happens, but it is less common compared to larger, more structured audits. This is because the volume of assessments/audits can make it prohibitive to prepare a response to each one. This affects both the assessor's point of view when assessing its supply chain and those being assessed as they respond to assessment requests from a large portion of their customer base. They are also less common because many service providers being assessed -- particularly with SaaS -- may be smaller or niche. They may not be used to dealing with larger, more formal audits. In addition, automation of assessment processes can make it nonintuitive when to provide a management response.