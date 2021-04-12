Threat intelligence frameworks to bolster security

Threat intelligence frameworks are everywhere. From government, R&D and industry organizations like Mitre, NIST, CISA, SANS and ISACA to pretty much every vendor from Accenture to Zscaler, organizations take slightly different approaches to threat intelligence.

The only thing they all agree on is that cybersecurity organizations need threat intelligence. And they're right. Nemertes' 2019-20 "Cloud and Cybersecurity Research Study" revealed cybersecurity organizations that subscribe to threat intelligence feeds are 58% more likely to have security metrics that place them in the success group, as measured by median total time to contain (MTTC) a security incident. (Nemertes defines the success group as those companies with an MTTC of under 20 minutes, placing them in the 80th percentile of all organizations we studied.)

Here are some questions every organization should consider. What are some of the primary cyber threat intelligence frameworks to consider? How have they evolved over the past few years? And, most importantly, how should cybersecurity professionals engage with these frameworks?

Industry-specific threat intelligence organizations Each vertical industry may or may not have organized its own security organization, with a greater or lesser focus on threat intelligence. The financial services industry, for example, has the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC), which is a global cyber intelligence sharing community solely focused on financial services. FS-ISAC has its own intelligence platform, resiliency resources and peer-to-peer network of experts to anticipate, mitigate and respond to cyber threats. Cybersecurity professionals should research industry-specific threat intelligence organizations and incorporate these into their day-to-day operations.

Vendor threat intelligence frameworks and services Above and beyond the industry organizations, virtually every cybersecurity vendor provides its own threat intelligence framework or feed. For instance, Microsoft has the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center that collects threat intelligence and aggregates data from sources such as first-party threat intelligence feeds (honeypots, botnets, etc.); third-party sources, such as other vendors' threat intelligence feeds; and human analysts. Palo Alto Networks offers MineMeld, an open source threat intelligence processing framework that can be used to collect, aggregate and filter indicators from a variety of sources and make them available for consumption to a range of platforms and to Palo Alto Networks' security platforms. The CrowdStrike Falcon X cyber threat intelligence platform provides a broad range of technical intelligence data – particularly, but by no means exclusively, around nation-state attacks -- as well as tactical and operational remediation recommendations, augmented by dedicated intelligence analysts. FireEye's Mandiant incident response consultancy provides threat intelligence based on the company's work with clients as part of its remediation work. Kaspersky Lab has a portfolio of threat intelligence services it is planning to integrate into a single platform that also includes third-party integrations. Fortinet's FortiGuard Labs is the company's threat intelligence and research organization. It provides proven threat intelligence based on its millions of global network sensors that monitor the worldwide attack surface and employs AI to mine that data for new threats. These are just a few examples of the many vendor-provided threat intelligence services. Cybersecurity professionals should plan to select one or more such services and integrate that service into their operational cybersecurity.