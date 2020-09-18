Top 4 firewall-as-a-service security features and benefits

For more than a decade, analysts and security pundits have declared the firewall era over and said that organizations had likely already signed their last firewall-related contract. First, it was the fact that mobility was rendering the perimeter irrelevant. Then they said the cloud was going to eliminate firewalls. Now there is talk that zero-trust security approaches will cause the firewall's demise.

Yet, despite these bold predictions, few security professionals have removed all firewalls from their computing environments. Ignoring the shade thrown at them, firewalls soldier on.

Indeed, changes in technology and business led to significant evolutions in the firewall world. A shift has taken place from simple, stateful inspection technology to next-generation firewall offerings.

As organizations' needs changed, the selection process and use of firewalls also changed. On top of this, it is well understood that firewalls cannot protect everything and that moving to the cloud changes how organizations use firewalls. Today, many companies are asking whether the firewall as a service (FWaaS) model is the next step in that evolutionary process.

What is firewall as a service? FWaaS offerings provide perimeter protection without requiring organizations to deploy dedicated firewall hardware to each business location. Instead, a FWaaS provider operates a centralized firewall service that consolidates traffic headed to all locations operated by the organization. This includes main corporate headquarters, remote branch offices, mobile users traveling in different countries and cloud services operated by or on behalf of the organization. No matter the source or destination, the FWaaS offering can implement a consistent security policy across all traffic. Relative to the long history of firewalls, FWaaS is still in the early stages of deployment. Gartner estimated in September 2019 that less than 5% of distributed firewall deployments took advantage of FWaaS. However, Gartner also predicted that number would quadruple to 20% by 2024.