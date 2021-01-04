Cybersecurity tools encompass an incredible range of applications and OS environments that individual cybersecurity professionals may need for their roles.

These tools aren't the same as enterprise-wide solutions, like SIEM products, where a single product is used throughout the organization at all times.

A cybersecurity tool is used by a single person, typically in conjunction with many other tools, to find vulnerabilities in the organization's systems, networks and applications. Without these tools, many vulnerabilities would go undetected, and more cyber attacks from security threats would succeed.

The variety of cybersecurity tools enables cybersecurity professionals to find tools that they're comfortable using and that work for the particular resources they're targeting. Choice is key. Different tools work well for different people -- someone who's less experienced may need a tool that needs minimal configuration, while someone who's more experienced may want a tool that offers extensive customization capabilities so they can detect more nuanced vulnerabilities.

Caution: Don't download or use cybersecurity tools at work without ensuring you have permission to do so. And, of course, never use these tools against others' systems or networks without getting their permission.

Cybersecurity tool categories For 2021, the most commonly used categories of cybersecurity tools for finding vulnerabilities will include the following: Security-centric Linux distributions. Before you can install tool applications, you need an OS to run them on. These Linux distributions are intended to provide an environment for cybersecurity tool usage, so they're perfect as a starting point for vulnerability scanning, penetration testing and other tasks. They usually have many other cybersecurity tools installed already, which can save you a lot of time.

Before you can install tool applications, you need an OS to run them on. These Linux distributions are intended to provide an environment for cybersecurity tool usage, so they're perfect as a starting point for vulnerability scanning, penetration testing and other tasks. They usually have many other cybersecurity tools installed already, which can save you a lot of time. Network traffic visibility. There are several types of tools that give you some degree of visibility into network traffic. Examples include packet sniffers, which capture packets they observe; traffic analyzers, which explain the meaning of the fields in captured packets; and proxies, which have man-in-the-middle (MitM) access to certain network traffic so they can monitor and, in some cases, alter it.

There are several types of tools that give you some degree of visibility into network traffic. Examples include packet sniffers, which capture packets they observe; traffic analyzers, which explain the meaning of the fields in captured packets; and proxies, which have man-in-the-middle (MitM) access to certain network traffic so they can monitor and, in some cases, alter it. Vulnerability scanners. This category includes tools with a wide range of capabilities, from finding hosts on a network and determining which network ports are open, to finding specific software flaws and misconfigurations in OSes, applications and firmware. Quite a few vulnerability scanning tools focus solely on web server or web application vulnerabilities. Some vulnerability scanners not only can find vulnerabilities, but they can also issue exploits to take advantage of the vulnerabilities.

This category includes tools with a wide range of capabilities, from finding hosts on a network and determining which network ports are open, to finding specific software flaws and misconfigurations in OSes, applications and firmware. Quite a few vulnerability scanning tools focus solely on web server or web application vulnerabilities. Some vulnerability scanners not only can find vulnerabilities, but they can also issue exploits to take advantage of the vulnerabilities. Exploitation tools. The tools in this category can issue cyber attacks, so they're used mainly for penetration testing purposes. Every tool has its own combination of attacks. Some tools can also be used for other reasons, like testing application security in a nonproduction environment. More 2021 guidance for cybersecurity security professionals How to develop a cybersecurity strategy: Step-by-step guide

How to ensure cybersecurity when employees work remotely

Cybersecurity employee training: How to build a solid plan