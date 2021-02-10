How to address and prevent security alert fatigue

Most organizations have a variety of defensive cybersecurity measures in place, including firewalls, intrusion detection and intrusion prevention systems, antivirus and other endpoint security tools that record, analyze and report on thousands of events every hour. While essential to detect and prevent threats, these products result in a nonstop flood of alerts that security teams must prioritize and investigate to discern whether the threats are serious.

Each alert requires a significant amount of qualified human resources that, for most security teams, are in short supply. This leaves those tasked with the job overloaded and enables true attack alerts to get lost in the noise of false positives.

The problem with security alert fatigue Nearly half of respondents to a Critical Start survey reported that 50% of alerts or higher are false positives. To address this alert fatigue, 57% of respondents said they tune specific alerting features or thresholds to reduce the alert volume, while another 39% simply ignore certain alert categories. These two approaches can produce disastrous consequences. One notable example of what happens when alerts are ignored is the Target data breach of 2013, where 40 million card records were stolen. Despite numerous alerts warning of the unfolding attack, Target did not react in time because similar alerts were commonplace and the security team incorrectly classified them as false positives. As organizations' data and IT infrastructures spread out across the cloud, the number of alerts is only going to increase and exacerbate the situation. It's a difficult problem for CISOs. It would be nice to hire more help to analyze all the alerts, but this is not an option for most. The only plausible option is to reduce the number of alerts their teams are required to inspect.