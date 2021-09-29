What is CHAP (Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol)?

CHAP (Challenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol) is a challenge and response authentication method that Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) servers use to verify the identity of a remote user. CHAP authentication begins after the remote user initiates a PPP link.

CHAP enables remote users to identify themselves to an authenticating system, without exposing their password. With CHAP, authenticating systems use a shared secret -- the password -- to create a cryptographic hash using the MD5 message digest algorithm.

CHAP uses a three-way handshake to verify and authenticate the identity of the user, whereas the Password Authentication Protocol (PAP) uses a two-way handshake for authentication between the remote user and PPP server.

Designed to be used with PPP for authenticating remote users, CHAP is applied periodically during a remote session to reauthenticate the user. PAP and CHAP are primarily intended for remote connections over dial-up lines or switched circuits, as well as for dedicated links.

PAP and CHAP are commonly used for negotiating a network connection to an internet service provider. CHAP is specified in Request for Comments 1994.