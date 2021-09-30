What is RADIUS (Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service)? RADIUS (Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service) is a client-server protocol and software that enables remote access servers to communicate with a central server to authenticate dial-in users and authorize their access to the requested system or service. RADIUS enables a company to maintain user profiles in a central database that all remote servers can share. Having a central database provides better security, enabling a company to set up a policy that can be applied at a single administered network point. A central database also makes it easier to track usage for billing for the network access or internet service provider and for keeping network statistics. Created by former networking vendor Livingston Enterprises in 1991, RADIUS is a de facto industry standard used by leading networking product companies. The Internet Engineering Task Force adopted the RADIUS protocol as a draft standard in 2000, as documented in RFC 2865. RADIUS was originally designed to support large numbers of users connecting remotely to internet service providers (ISPs) or corporate networks via modem pools or other point-to-point serial line links. RADIUS is now commonly used for remote access across different types of networks, including wireless networks, Ethernet networks and other types of remote user access through the internet.

How does RADIUS authentication work? In the RADIUS protocol, remote network users connect to their networks through a network access server (NAS). The NAS queries the authentication server to get authentication, authorization and configuration information about the remote user. Unlike other client-server applications, where the client is often an individual user, RADIUS clients are the NAS systems used to access a network and the authentication server is the RADIUS server. In the RADIUS protocol, access servers act asclients of the RADIUS server. The RADIUS protocol provides centralized authentication services to the servers through which remote users connect to the network. Types of remote user access authentication servers can include: Dial-in servers , which mediate access to corporate or ISP networks through modem pools.

, which mediate access to corporate or ISP networks through modem pools. Virtual private network servers , which accept requests from remote users to set up secure connections to a private network.

, which accept requests from remote users to set up secure connections to a private network. Wireless access points , which accept requests from wireless clients to connect to a network.

, which accept requests from wireless clients to connect to a network. Managed network access switches that implement the 802.1x authenticated access protocol to mediate access to networks by remote users. End users interact only indirectly, through a network access server, with the RADIUS server when authenticating with a remote network. When an end user opens a connection with a remote network, the NAS initiates a RADIUS exchange with the authentication server. When a remote user initiates a connection through a NAS, the request can include the remote user ID, password and IP address. The NAS then sends a request for authentication to the RADIUS server.