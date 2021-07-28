A buffer overflow occurs when a program or process attempts to write more data to a fixed-length block of memory, or buffer , than the buffer is allocated to hold. Buffers contain a defined amount of data; any extra data will overwrite data values in memory addresses adjacent to the destination buffer. That sort of overflow can be avoided if the program includes sufficient bounds checking to flag or discard data when too much is sent to a memory buffer.

What is a buffer overflow attack and how does one work?

Exploiting a buffer overflow allows an attacker to control or crash a process or to modify its internal variables. Buffer overflow always ranks high in the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) and SANS Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Errors. A classic buffer overflow is specified as CWE-120 in the CWE dictionary of weakness types. Despite being well understood, buffer overflows continue to plague software from vendors both large and small.

A buffer overflow can occur inadvertently or when a malicious actor causes it. A threat actor can send carefully crafted input -- referred to as arbitrary code -- to a program. The program attempts to store the input in a buffer that isn't large enough for the input. If the excess data is then written to the adjacent memory, it overwrites any data already there.

The original data in the buffer includes the exploited function's return pointer -- the address to which the process should go next. However, the attacker can set new values to point to an address of their choosing. The attacker usually sets the new values to a location where the exploit payload is positioned. This change alters the process's execution path and transfers control to the attacker's malicious code.

For example, suppose a program is waiting for users to enter their name. Rather than enter the name, the hacker would enter an executable command that exceeds the stack size. The command is usually something short. For instance, in a Linux environment, the command is typically EXEC("sh"), which tells the system to open a command prompt window, known as a root shell in Linux circles.

Yet, overflowing the buffer with an executable command doesn't mean that the command will be executed. The attacker must specify a return address that points to the malicious command. The program partially crashes because the stack overflowed. It then tries to recover by going to the return address, but the return address has been changed to point to the command the hacker specified. The hacker must know the address where the malicious command will reside.

To get around needing the actual address, the malicious command is often padded on both sides by NOP -- or no operation -- computer instructions, a type of pointer. Padding on both sides is a technique used when the exact memory range is unknown. If the address the hacker specifies falls anywhere within the padding, the malicious command will be executed.

Programming languages like C and C++ have no protection against accessing or overwriting data in any part of their memory. As a result, they are vulnerable to buffer overload attacks. Bad actors can perform direct memory manipulation with common programming constructs.

Modern programming languages like C#, Java and Perl reduce the chance of coding errors creating buffer overflow vulnerabilities. Nevertheless, buffer overflows can happen in any programming environment where direct memory manipulation is allowed, whether through flaws in the program compiler, runtime libraries or features of the language itself.