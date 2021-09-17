What is email spam? Email spam, also known as junk email, refers to unsolicited email messages, usually sent in bulk to a large list of recipients. Spam can be sent by real humans, but more often, it is sent by a botnet, which is a network of computers (bots or spambots) infected with malware and controlled by a single attacking party (bot herder). Apart from email, spam can also be distributed via text messages or social media. Most people find spam annoying but consider it an inevitable side effect of using email communication. While spam is annoying -- it can choke email inboxes if not properly filtered and regularly deleted -- it can also be a threat. Email spam senders, or spammers, regularly alter their methods and messages to trick potential victims into downloading malware, sharing data or sending money. Spam emails are almost always commercial and driven by a financial motive. Spammers try to promote and sell questionable goods, make false claims and deceive recipients into believing something that's not true. The most popular spam subjects include the following: pharmaceuticals

adult content

financial services

online degrees

work-from-home jobs

online gambling

cryptocurrencies A common misconception is that spam is an acronym that stands for "stupid pointless annoying malware." The term is actually derived from a famous Monty Python Flying Circus sketch in which there are many repetitive mentions of the canned meat product Spam.

Spam, spammers and spambots Spammers use spambots to crawl the internet looking for email addresses that are used to create email distribution lists. The lists are used to send junk email to multiple email addresses -- usually hundreds of thousands -- at one time. The conversion rate for spam is low. Simply put, few people actually fall for emails from rich but desperate Nigerian princes or from so-called pharmaceutical businesses claiming to hold the patent on a miracle lose-weight-fast pill. Spammers expect only a small number of recipients to respond or interact with their message, but they can still swindle their way to a big payday because they can easily send their shady message to so many emails addresses in a single stroke. That is why spam continues to be a big problem in the modern digital economy. Those that control these botnets use them to send email spam, implement click fraud campaigns and cause malicious traffic for DDoS attacks.

A brief history of spam Spam might be a modern problem, but it has a history that goes back several decades. The first spam email was sent out in 1978 by Gary Thuerk, an employee of the now-defunct Digital Equipment Corp. (DEC), to promote a new product. The unsolicited email went out to about 400 of the 2,600 people who had email accounts on the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network. Some reports suggest that it generated about $12 million in new sales for DEC. However, it wasn't until 1993 that the term spam was used. It was applied to Usenet, a newsgroup that's a hybrid between an email and web forum. A glitch in its new moderation software caused it to automatically post 200-plus messages to a discussion group. Someone jokingly called the event spamming. Usenet was also the victim of the first large-scale spam attack in 1994. By 2003, spam constituted 80% to 85% of email messages sent worldwide. It had already become such a widespread problem that it prompted the U.S. to pass the Controlling the Assault of Non-Solicited Pornography and Marketing (CAN-SPAM) Act of 2003. CAN-SPAM is still the most important regulation that legitimate email marketers must comply with to prevent being labeled as spammers. Between mid-2020 and early 2021, the average daily spam volume fell from 316.39 billion to about 122 billion. However, 85% of all emails are still spam, which costs legitimate businesses billions of dollars every year.

Common spamming techniques Spammers use several different techniques to send spam, including the following: Botnets. Botnets enable spammers to use command-and-control servers to both harvest email addresses and distribute spam.

Types of spam Email spam comes in many forms, depending on the purpose of the spammer, including the following: Marketing messages. This type of spam peddles unsolicited or illegal products or services.

Spam vs. phishing Phishing messages are usually disguised as official communication from legitimate senders, like banks, online payment processors, government agencies or any other organization a user may trust. These emails typically direct recipients to a fake version of a real organization's website, where the user is prompted to enter personal information, such as login credentials or credit card details -- information that can be used steal the victim's money or identity. Phishing emails are more sophisticated than normal spam emails, which are usually mass-mailed, have a monetary focus and don't require the spammer to have a lot of technical expertise.

Antispam laws Apart from the CAN-SPAM legislation in the U.S., other countries and political entities have also implemented laws to fight the spam menace, including the following: Australia: Spam Act 2003

United Kingdom: Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations

Canada: Canada antispam legislation

European Union: Privacy and Electronic Communications Directive 2002