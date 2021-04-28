What is a watering hole attack?

A watering hole attack is a security exploit in which the attacker seeks to compromise a specific group of end users by infecting websites that members of the group are known to visit. The goal is to infect a targeted user's computer and gain access to the network at the target's workplace.

The term watering hole attack comes from hunting. Rather than tracking its prey over a long distance, the hunter instead determines where the prey is likely to go, most commonly to a body of water -- the watering hole -- and the hunter waits there. When the prey comes of its own will, often with its guard down, the hunter attacks.

The target victim can be an individual, an organization or a group of people. The attacker profiles its targets -- typically, employees of large enterprises, human rights organizations, religious groups or government offices -- to determine the type of websites they frequent. These are often messaging boards or general interest sites popular with the intended target.

While watering hole attacks are uncommon, they pose a considerable threat since they are difficult to detect and typically target highly secure organizations through their less security-conscious employees, business partners or connected vendors. And, because they may breach several layers of security, they can be extremely destructive.

Watering hole attacks -- a type of social engineering attack -- are also referred to as water-holing, a water hole attack or a strategically compromised website.

