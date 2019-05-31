How do buffer overflow attacks work?

Buffer overflows are a favorite exploit for hackers. The majority of vendors' available patches fix unchecked buffer...

problems, but what about applications developed in-house? They are just as susceptible as commercial applications to buffer overflow attacks. It is therefore critical to understand how they work and perform vulnerability testing on homegrown applications prior to deployment.

A buffer overflow is an exploit that takes advantage of a program that accepts input from a client or other software process. It occurs when a program or process attempts to write more data to a fixed-length block of memory, or buffer, than the buffer is allocated to hold. Exploiting a buffer overflow enables an attacker to control, crash or modify the program. There are different categories of buffer overflow attacks.

How buffer overflow attacks work

Stack-based buffer overflow is the most common of these types of attacks. Normally, the stack is empty until the targeted program requires user input, like a username or password. At that point, the program writes a return memory address to the stack, and then the user's input is placed on top of it. When the stack is processed, the user's input gets sent to the return address specified by the program.

However, a stack has a finite size. The programmer who develops the code must reserve a specific amount of space for the stack. If the user's input is longer than the amount of space reserved for it within the stack and the program does not verify that the input will fit, then the stack will overflow. This in itself isn't a huge problem, but it becomes a huge security hole when it's combined with malicious input.

For example, suppose a program is waiting for a user to enter her name. Rather than enter the name, the hacker would enter an executable command that exceeds the stack size. The command is usually something short. In a Linux environment, for instance, the command is typically EXEC("sh"), which tells the system to open a command prompt window, known as a root shell in Linux circles.

Yet, overflowing the buffer with an executable command doesn't mean that the command will be executed. The attacker must then specify a return address that points to the malicious command. The program partially crashes because the stack overflowed. It then tries to recover by going to the return address, but the return address has been changed to point to the command specified by the hacker. The hacker must know the address where the malicious command will reside. To get around needing the actual address, the malicious command is often padded on both sides by NOP instructions, a type of pointer. Padding on both sides is a technique used when the exact memory range is unknown. Therefore, if the address the hacker specifies falls anywhere within the padding, the malicious command will be executed.



How to perform a buffer overflow attack

The last part of the equation is getting around the executable program's permissions. Most OSes have some sort of mechanism to control the access level of the user who's currently logged on, and executable programs typically require a higher level of permissions. These programs therefore run either in kernel mode or with permissions inherited from a service account. When a stack overflow attack runs the command found at the new return address, the program thinks it is still running. This means that the command prompt window that has been opened is running with the same set of permissions as the application that was compromised. Generally speaking, this often means that the attacker will gain full control of the OS.