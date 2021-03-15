Klemsy - Fotolia
Information security quizzes to test your cybersecurity smarts
Test your knowledge of everything cybersecurity, from network security to regulatory compliance, with our collection of information security quizzes.
There are plenty of opportunities for infosec training for those willing to dedicate time and money to the task. Before taking the plunge, find out how much you already know with our free information security quizzes that cover a variety of topics, from authentication and network security to cryptography and regulatory compliance.
Each quiz is designed to help you further develop your knowledge in a given area and improve your skills.
Network security
Endpoint security quiz: Test your knowledge
Test your knowledge of Secure Access Service Edge, split tunneling, and device discovery tool capabilities and best practices in this endpoint security quiz for IT professionals.
Application, database and data security quiz
Are you up to speed with database and application security know-how? Test your comprehension of best practices, emerging threats and more with this data security quiz.
IDS/IPS quiz: Intrusion detection and prevention systems
Want a baseline of your intrusion detection system (IDS) and intrusion prevention system (IPS) knowledge? Test your insights with this IDS/IPS quiz.
Threats and vulnerabilities
Malware quiz: Test your knowledge of types and terms
Malware trends are constantly evolving, but older techniques are still often used in cyber attacks today. Test your knowledge of existing and emerging threats in this malware quiz.
Quiz: Web application security threats and vulnerabilities
Applications are still the biggest attack vector for malicious actors -- can you protect them? Test your knowledge with this web application security quiz.
Try this cybersecurity quiz to test your (threat) intelligence
Threat intelligence services are not new, but transforming the information they possess into actionable intelligence is changing significantly. Solidify your knowledge of threat intelligence and more with this quiz.
Authentication
Quiz: Network security authentication methods
There are many methods available to authenticate users requesting access to an organization's systems. Test your knowledge with this quiz on authentication in network security.
Cloud security
Cloud security quiz: Application security best practices
Think you know all there is to know about securing apps in the cloud? Test your grasp of cloud application security best practices with this quiz.
Cloud computing security technology quiz
As companies migrate to the cloud to improve accessibility and scalability, there are many aspects of security to consider. Test your cloud security knowledge with this quiz.
Certifications
CISSP
CISSP practice exam questions and answers
Test your knowledge and preparedness for the CISSP exam with 16 questions taken directly from the latest CISSP All-in-One Exam Guide from McGraw Hill.
CISSP practice exam and study guides
Studying for, obtaining and maintaining your CISSP certification has now become more convenient with SearchSecurity.
CISSP Domain 1 quiz: Security and risk management
Test your knowledge of the CISSP exam's Domain 1: Security and Risk Management -- one of the heaviest-weighted portions of the test -- with this practice quiz.
CISSP Domain 2 quiz: Data security control, asset protection
Domain 2 of the CISSP exam, known as Asset Security, covers data security control, classification, ownership and more. Test your knowledge with this 10-question practice quiz.
CISSP Domain 3 quiz: Security engineering
In preparing for Domain 3, Security Engineering, CISSP candidates should review a wide range of concepts, from security models to cryptography systems.
CISSP Domain 4 quiz: Network security basics
Think you know network security basics inside and out? Take this 10-question quiz to find out how well you've prepared for Domain 4 of the CISSP exam.
CISSP Domain 5 quiz: Types of access control systems
Get ready for the CISSP exam with this 10-question practice quiz covering key concepts in Domain 5, including access control, identity, authentication and more.
CISSP Domain 6 quiz: Vulnerabilities in software
Domain 6 of the CISSP exam tests how well you understand the security assessment and testing strategies needed to recognize, prevent and remedy vulnerabilities in software.
Get ready for CISSP Domain 7: Cyber attack prevention quiz
Do you know what it takes to stop bad guys in their tracks? Find out with this practice quiz on cybersecurity methods and tools used to thwart or recover from an attack.
Domain 8: Security in software development lifecycle quiz
Understanding the ins and outs of the software development lifecycle is pivotal to passing Domain 8 of the CISSP exam. Are you ready? Find out with this practice quiz.
Other certifications
Use these CCSK practice questions to prep for the exam
Virtualization and container security are key topics in the Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK) credential. Test your knowledge with these CCSK practice questions.
CompTIA PenTest+ practice test questions to assess your knowledge
Think you're ready to take the CompTIA PenTest+ certification exam? Test your skill set with some of the sample multiple-choice questions you may be facing.
CISA practice questions to prep for the exam
Ready to take the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) exam? Use these CISA practice questions to test your knowledge of the audit process job practice domain.
CISM practice questions to prep for the exam
Risk management is at the core of being a security manager. Practice your risk management knowledge with these Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) practice questions.
Practice Certified Ethical Hacker exam questions
Preparing for your Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) certification? Assess your knowledge of topics on the CEH exam with these practice test questions.
Test your cloud security smarts with these CCSP exam questions
Read up on cloud-based business continuity and disaster recovery in this excerpt from Chapter 4 of CCSP Certified Cloud Security Professional All-in-One Guide and then quiz yourself to see what you've learned.
CCSP practice exam and study guides
Studying for, obtaining and maintaining your CCSP certification has now become more convenient with SearchCloudSecurity.