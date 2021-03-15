Information security quizzes to test your cybersecurity smarts

There are plenty of opportunities for infosec training for those willing to dedicate time and money to the task. Before taking the plunge, find out how much you already know with our free information security quizzes that cover a variety of topics, from authentication and network security to cryptography and regulatory compliance.

Each quiz is designed to help you further develop your knowledge in a given area and improve your skills.

Network security Endpoint security quiz: Test your knowledge

Test your knowledge of Secure Access Service Edge, split tunneling, and device discovery tool capabilities and best practices in this endpoint security quiz for IT professionals. Application, database and data security quiz

Are you up to speed with database and application security know-how? Test your comprehension of best practices, emerging threats and more with this data security quiz. IDS/IPS quiz: Intrusion detection and prevention systems

Want a baseline of your intrusion detection system (IDS) and intrusion prevention system (IPS) knowledge? Test your insights with this IDS/IPS quiz.

Threats and vulnerabilities Malware quiz: Test your knowledge of types and terms

Malware trends are constantly evolving, but older techniques are still often used in cyber attacks today. Test your knowledge of existing and emerging threats in this malware quiz. Quiz: Web application security threats and vulnerabilities

Applications are still the biggest attack vector for malicious actors -- can you protect them? Test your knowledge with this web application security quiz. Try this cybersecurity quiz to test your (threat) intelligence

Threat intelligence services are not new, but transforming the information they possess into actionable intelligence is changing significantly. Solidify your knowledge of threat intelligence and more with this quiz.

Authentication Quiz: Network security authentication methods

There are many methods available to authenticate users requesting access to an organization's systems. Test your knowledge with this quiz on authentication in network security.